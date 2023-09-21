My Mum, Your Dad kids drop heavy hint THEY have got together

ITV’s My Mum, Your Dad might be a show about single parents finding love, but it appears the kids from the show are also getting together.

While the parents have been letting their hair down in the mansion, their children have been getting close in the bunker. So close, in fact, that Mazey and Georgia might have hinted that there has been some hooking up going on.

Mother and daughter Tolullah and Georgia appear on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

‘Sparks have been flying all over the place’

During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday (September 20), Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle sat down with father-daughter duo Paul and Mazey and mother and daughter Tolullah and Georgia.

“The chat in the office has been is how long until the kids start getting together,” Craig said. To which Holly replied: “Has there been any of that?”

Following an awkward silence, everyone in the room started laughing and wanted to know more. While quizzing the parents whether they have any gossip from behind the scenes, Paul said: “They all get on very well.”

Well, according to inside sources, it’s not just the parents forming close bonds.

“Sparks have been flying all over the place. Bosses have ended up getting more than they bargained for,” they told The Sun. “Everyone is keeping it hush hush, but it’s fair to say a couple of the kids will be staying in touch too.”

Sources say that ‘sparks have been flying all over the place’ (Credit: YouTube)

Fans speculate a romance between Mazey and Zach

While Mazey remained tight-lipped about any romances behind the scenes, fans have been speculating whether she and Zach have formed some sort of relationship.

Once filming for the show wrapped, the kids remained friends and have hung out since as Janey’s son Will shared pictures of them partying together in London.

In an Instagram upload shared by Zach, he and Mazey appeared to be getting cozy off-camera.

“Is it just me or would Mazey and Zach make a good couple?!!!! We need a ‘kids’ version of this!!!” one user wrote. Under the same post, Mazey commented with three pink heart emoji.

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

