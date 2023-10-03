My Mum Your Dad star Martin M with I'm A Celebrity logo
TV

My Mum Your Dad’s Martin M in spat with I’m A Celeb star: ‘You weren’t so nasty when you went on my boat in Ibiza for free!’

It's all kicking off...

By Joey Crutchley

My Mum Your Dad star Martin M has sparked a huge spat with comedian Russell Kane with the pair hitting out at one another on social media.

The Ibiza-based property millionaire, 53, found fame on the ITV dating show, fronted by Davina McCall, last month. Despite initially striking up a connection with Monique, the two remained friends and left the show single.

It’s fair to say that Martin M irked plenty of viewers during his time on the programme. But he also seemingly got the attention of Russell Kane, who appeared to brand Martin M a pretty rude work before Martin M soon fired back.

My Mum Your Dad star Martin
Martin got plenty of people talking during the show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad sparks feud with I’m A Celeb star

Taking to his Instagram while the show was on, Russell, who used to front I’m A Celebity‘s ITV2 spin-off show, shared his thoughts on My Mum Your Dad. He said: “What has been so disappointing to see is that there are some women in their fifties still choosing the guy that looks most likely to [bleep] them up.

“In my optimism I honestly hoped that girls grew out of this, by the time they were 25.” He added: “Stop choosing [bleeps] and [bleeps] would stop evolving.”

Martin M fires back

Russell’s post didn’t go amiss with My Mum Your Dad star Martin M, who had his say on the matter.

On his own Instagram account, Martin shot back at Russell.

He wrote: “Russell Kane calling me a [bleep] on his insta, tbh he was a lot more charming when he was having a freebie on my boat in Ibiza.”

Alongside the caption, Martin shared a snap of photo of Russell and other people enjoying a trip on his boat. He also attached a screenshot of his own comment that he posted on Russell’s clip. He wrote: “[Bleep] is a bit strong Russ. You weren’t so nasty when you went on my boat in Ibiza for free.”

Over to you, Russell…

Martin M speaks out on controversy

While on My Mum Your Dad, many viewers blasted Martin M’s behaviour, dubbing him a “player” who would be more at home on Love Island.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Martin revealed how he felt about the controversy which surrounded him. “I would have been disappointed if I didn’t get that reaction to be honest. I must be a true narcissist, because I’m really enjoying it. When you’re 6ft 8 you’ve got two choices, fade into insignificance or go all out there, and I chose the second one. I would rather say I’m just overconfident, but I do understand why they would say arrogant.”

Read more: My Mum Your Dad star Monique sparks rumours she’s dating show co-star: ‘OMG are you two together?!’

