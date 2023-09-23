We need an A-list My Mum, Your Dad in our lives – with these single celebs

ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad came to an end earlier this week – and fans of the show already want more.

So, what about a celebrity version of the hit show? If one ever does get commissioned, here are some A-listers we’d love to see taking part…

Hugh is now single (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Hugh Jackman

Earlier this month, it was reported that X-Men star Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness have split.

The couple were married for 27 years and have two children together, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Hugh and Deborra-lee said in a statement to People.

If ITV does commission a celeb version of My Mum, Your Dad and want some star power involved – there’s not going to be much bigger names than Hugh Jackman!

Sign Reese up! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Reese Witherspoon

Another huge name who’s currently single is Reese Witherspoon. The 47-year-old was previously married to Jim Toth, a talent agent.

The couple were married in 2011 and welcomed a son together, Tennessee James Toth, in 2012.

However, in March 2023, Jim and Reese announced that they were divorcing after just shy of 12 years of marriage.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in an Instagram statement.

Reese would be an amazing signing for ITV if they did ever make a celeb version of the show. She has two grown-up children too – making her an ideal candidate for the programme.

Richard E Grant would be magnetic to watch (Credit: ITV)

Richard E Grant

A big British A-lister who could appear on the show is Richard E. Grant. The 66-year-old – who has appeared in the likes of Doctor Who and Game of Thrones is a huge personality and would be a great fit for the hypothetical show.

Richard married Joan Washington back in 1986, however, she sadly passed away in 2021 after a battle with lung cancer.

Richard and Joan shared one daughter together.

In My Mum, Your Dad, Roger, who lost his wife, found love again after a journey that warmed the hearts of viewers. We’d love to see Richard do the same.

Stars don’t get much bigger than Sandra! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sandra Bullock

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock would be another signing with some enormous star power if ITV ever did a celeb version of the show! The star – who has appeared in megahits such as Gravity and The Proposal – would certainly bring in the viewers for ITV.

Sadly, earlier this year, Sandra lost her partner, Bryan Randall, a photographer. Bryan sadly died due to ALS in August.

Like Roger, we’d love to see Sandra, 59, embark on a journey to find love again if the show ever got made.

Al Pacino would be the oldest contestant on the show (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Al Pacino

He’d be the oldest star on the show, but who wouldn’t like to see Al Pacino on a celeb version of My Mum, Your Dad?

The 83-year-old recently turned single after splitting from his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, with whom he recently welcomed a baby.

Pacino has three grown-up children who could keep an eye on him during the show.

Admit it! It’d be seriously entertaining!

Susan is single (Credit: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)

Susan Sarandon

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon would be another enormous signing for a potential celeb version of My Mum, Your Dad.

The 76-year-old has been single since splitting from her partner, Jonathan Bricklin in 2015.

Susan has three grown-up children, and would certainly be an entertaining addition to a potential celeb version of the show!

