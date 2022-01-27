Katie Price branded a ‘wonderful’ mum by viewers of new show Mucky Mansion

Channel 4 viewers have branded Katie Price a “wonderful” mum after watching her Mucky Mansion show.

Katie, who has five children, returned to screens last night for her new series which shows her renovating her 10-acre property.

The first episode saw Katie decorate her son Jett’s bedroom, making it a jungle-themed dream.

Katie was branded a “wonderful” mum (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened during Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion?

Katie got crafty during the first episode and created animal-themed decor items for Jett’s room.

At the end of the episode, Katie surprised Jett with his new room and he loved it.

Earlier in the show, Katie was also seen out with eldest son Harvey as they hunted for bits for Jett’s room.

Katie surprised son Jett with a new bedroom (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers quickly took to Twitter and praised Katie as a good mum.

One person said: “@KatiePrice is an amazing mum.”

Another wrote: “Say what you like about Katie but she’s the best Mum ever to her kids.”

A third added: “You can say whatever you want about @KatiePrice but you cannot call her a bad mum.”

A fourth said: “Whatever people think of Katie Price, she’s a wonderful Mum to Harvey.”

Katie transformed Jett’s room (Credit: Channel 4)

On Wednesday, Katie announced her latest business venture – she’s joined OnlyFans.

She said on Instagram: “I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else.”

The star also said she’s going to “bare my soul” and reveal “lots of inside secrets”.

Following a “crazy” day, Katie thanked her fans on Instagram.

She said: “Today has been crazy! Just want to say a massive thank you to all my fans for the support and the lovely messages about my OnlyFans page.”

