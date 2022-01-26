Katie Price has revealed that she has joined OnlyFans, the online subscription service, in an announcement today (Wednesday, January 26).

The 43-year-old revealed the news to her 2.6 million followers on Instagram earlier today.

Katie Price joins OnlyFans

Katie has joined OnlyFans! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie announced her latest business venture on her Instagram today – that she’s joining the online subscription service, OnlyFans!

OnlyFans has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, and Katie is the latest celebrity to join.

The star posted a short video on her Instagram to announce her plans. A lengthy caption accompanied the post, explaining why she’s joined the service.

The video consists of Katie posing for photos wearing lingerie and other colorful outfits.

“I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else,” she captioned the post.

“I am going to bare my soul and reveal lots of inside secrets – while having lots of fun in the process,” she revealed.

Katie Price’s OnlyFans journey begins

Katie dressed as a nun with a “my body my rules” sash on to announce the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 43-year-old went on to explain what fans can expect to see from her new OnlyFans account.

“There will of course be glamourous pictures, I absolutely LOVE being in front of the lens, after all, this is where it all began for me!” she said.

“OnlyFans will also be a place where I can talk about what is REALLY going on in my life as well as sharing select images and exclusive behind the scenes footage from my shoots.”

The star then said that she decided to join OnlyFans to “get back in control” of her content.

She added that her OnlyFans will “empower me as a female creator”. She said that it will hopefully make her feel more confident to share more intimate footage without “being at the mercy of society’s trolls”.

Katie then went on to say that she hopes that her joining OnlyFans can “inspire” other women to feel “empowered and positive” too.

Subscribers will have to pay £14.99 per month to get access to Katie’s exclusive OnlyFans content.

How did her followers react?

Katie’s followers filled the comments of her announcement video (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Hundreds of Katie’s 2.6 million followers raced to the comments to let the star know what they thought of her latest career move.

As you can imagine, Katie’s followers were divided.

“The OG is back,” one wrote with clapping emojis.

“Yasssssss Katie!!!! Representing all us girls in our 40’s loved you back in the day & love you now,” another said.

“The queen has entered,” a third wrote. “Yess Katie about time!! You stunning girl,” another commented.

Some of her followers, however, were not impressed.

“I’d rather watch paint dry,” one wrote.

“Wow talk about getting desperate,” another said.

You can catch Katie tonight (Wednesday, January 26) in Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion on Channel 4 at 9pm.