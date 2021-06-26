Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has hit back at a cruel troll who mocked his appearance.

Posting on Facebook, Martin revealed that he’s still struggling after undergoing dental surgery.

As a result, he hasn’t been able to shave – something the troll didn’t believe.

What did the troll say to Martin Lewis?

Martin posted a smiling selfie to his Facebook page.

And, while it was met with lots of positive comments, there is always one…

“There’s no reason you can’t shave that, you’re milking it now Martin,” the troll said.

Martin didn’t take the criticism lying down, though.

He replied: I didn’t have a root cancel – if only – I had the root of my tooth and the bone removed from my main front tooth (well one of two) and sadly it is still swollen.”

Martin Lewis swaps Money Saving for GMB

Martin’s going to need a thick skin for his new presenting role next week.

He’s stepping into Piers Morgan’s old seat alongside Susanna Reid to host Good Morning Britain next week.

Tune in from 6am on Monday to see how Martin gets on.

What have fans said about his GMB stint?

Opinion’s divided – so it’s fair to say Martin should prepare for more trolling.

“Another dreadful shouty presenter,” said one.

“Talks too fast,” said another critic.

“Scraping the barrel yet again!” moaned a third.

However, others said they couldn’t wait to tune in.

“He’s gonna be good….viewers will be tuning in. Including myself,” said one.

Another added: “He has worked his way to the top.”

A third said: “Might finally watch it for a few shows then!”

“This is great news – I might actually start watching,” declared another Martin fan.

