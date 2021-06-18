Martin Lewis was confirmed as guest host for GMB, but the money-saving guru has now insisted that it’s just a temporary job only.

Taking to Twitter, 49-year-old Martin set the record straight after speculation in the press suggested he was to take the Good Morning Britain job full-time.

Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB I'm excited & honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full time job. I've other key commitments, never mind I like m'sleep too much. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 17, 2021

What did Martin Lewis say about the GMB job?

Martin was announced as Susanna Reid’s guest host yesterday (Thursday June 17), but has now taken to social media to quell any rumours.

He takes over from Richard Madeley for a three-day stint, starting on June 28.

Martin said in his tweet: “Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB.

“I’m excited & honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full time job.

Martin is taking the GMB job on a temporary basis (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve other key commitments, never mind I like m’sleep too much.”

How did Martin’s react to the news?

It wasn’t long before Martin’s fans rejoiced at the news and wished him well.

You will be great as a guest presenter and a breath of fresh air.

“I think you’ll be great, especially if you don’t constantly interrupt or talk over the guests,” one said.

“Show them how it should be done. Good luck!”

GMB fans thrilled by the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “You will be great as a guest presenter and a breath of fresh air… Good luck.”

A third commented: “Good luck with the show, politicians don’t like to be interviewed by experts, because they can’t waffle!

“Make the most of your three days, and never say never to a longer stint!”

Martin is already a familiar face on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin say when he was given the job?

When the news was announced, he said: “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain.

“Now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them.

“While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.

“And when it comes to holding power to account, I always play fair with a straight bat, but that doesn’t stop me swinging it hard.”