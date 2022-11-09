Mike Tindall’s jungle stint has come under fire, as an expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate are reportedly “upset” over his behaviour.

The former rugby star’s appearance on the show won’t be going down well with the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed.

Cambridges ‘unhappy’ with Mike Tindall jungle stint?

The Sun reports that royal expert Angela Levin said the Prince and Princess of Wales will be ‘upset’ with Mike appearing on I’m A Celebrity this month.

Angela believes that Mike will have left his royal relatives “very upset and very sad” by jetting off Down Under to appear on the show.

Mike became the first member of the Royal Family to appear on the show when he made his debut on Sunday (November 6).

Speaking to The Sun, Angela confessed that she couldn’t understand why Mike had gone on the show.

She even went so far as to claim that it brings the Royal Family into “disrepute”.

Angela also wasn’t impressed with some of Mike’s comments on the show.

She said: “I don’t think it’s the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed. I don’t think that’s anybody’s business, I don’t think anybody should know.”

Royal expert slams Mike Tindall for appearing in the jungle

Angela then continued, slamming Mike for rapping the other night.

During Monday night’s episode (November 7), Mike showed off his rapping skills for his campmates – something Angela branded “embarrassing”.

She also said that the rapping “didn’t suit him”.

“I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law – Princess Anne – and other members of the royal family. It’s not just a joke,” she added.

Mike is reportedly picking up £150,000 to do the show.

“He’s not poor – why is he doing it? I can understand if people are at the end of their tether, they have no money, they want to go and see if they can earn a living. I think it’s very sad,” Angela said.

ED! has contacted Palace reps for comment.

Mike could clash with Boy George (Credit: ITV)

Mike to clash with Boy George?

According to one body language expert, Mike could potentially butt heads with fellow campmate Boy George this series.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, said: “I think that there will be some kind of conflict between Boy George and Mike Tindall, as he is an alpha male of the group.

“As the days go on and the group get to know each other on a much deeper level, I can imagine Boy George not being able to continue to turn the other cheek when it comes to some of his opinions.”

He then continued, saying: “He has never been a person to not speak his mind when he disagrees, which will be a matter for Charlene [White] or Mike to engage in or resolve.

“At the moment, those are the two principal people Boy George may clash with.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.