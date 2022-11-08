I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall ‘could end up in conflict with campmate,’ warns expert

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall may end up in a “conflict” with one of his fellow campmates, a body language expert has claimed.

During last night’s show (November 7), Boy George stirred up a bit of drama in camp as he branded Charlene White a “bossy boots”.

However, an expert reckons Charlene may not be the only campmate Boy George ends up clashing with.

Could Mike end up in a “conflict” with Boy George? (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “I think that there will be some kind of conflict between Boy George and Mike Tindall, as he is an alpha male of the group.

“As the days go on and the group get to know each other on a much deeper level, I can imagine Boy George not being able to continue to turn the other cheek when it comes to some of his opinions.”

Darren continued: “He has never been a person to not speak his mind when he disagrees, which will be a matter for Charlene or Mike to engage in or resolve.

Boy George has already caused some drama on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“At the moment, those are the two principal people Boy George may clash with.

“I have not seen any other potential clashes at the moment, but obviously as the days go on I’m sure that will change.”

I think that there will be some kind of conflict between Boy George and Mike Tindall.

On Monday evening’s show, viewers watched on as Boy George complained over his dinner in camp.

After winning eight stars in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, the camp had mud crabs, mushrooms and rice for dinner.

Boy George wasn’t impressed with dinner on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Singer Boy George is a vegetarian and therefore only wanted some mushrooms and rice.

However, as he tucked into the meal, he wasn’t impressed with how the mushrooms had been cooked.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: “The food was horrible. Eugh. The mushrooms weren’t cooked enough.

“I almost stepped in at one point and said, ‘do you want me to carry on frying it for you?’

“But then I thought I don’t want to step on Charlene’s toes.”

Boy George and Charlene White

Later, George spoke with fellow campmate Chris Moyles about the dinner.

Boy George said: “It feels like there’s a hierarchy in the kitchen with Mike [Tindall] and Charlene.

“She’s very sweet… I don’t want to be told what to do by someone. She’s quite [a] bossy boots.”

Viewers felt divided over Boy George’s comments as one said on Twitter: “Feel like Boy George isn’t happy to not be the centre of attention.”

However, another added: “Boy George is gonna be the cause of drama this season and I’m gonna love every second.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9:15pm.

