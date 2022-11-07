I’m A Celebrity viewers shocked by Boy George’s appearance tonight: ‘I wasn’t expecting that!’

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George left viewers utterly shocked tonight by his hair in camp.

The pop icon, 61, shocked viewers on Monday night’s show when he was spotted without his iconic hat.

Many couldn’t believe he had a full head of hair underneath the hat and expressed their shock on Twitter.

Boy George shocked viewers with his appearance on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

Boy George hair on I’m A Celebrity

As the Jungle VIP celebs enjoyed their meal of rice and beans, Boy George was seen without his hat on and viewers were surprised to see his hair underneath.

One said: “I thought Boy George was bald all this time…”

Another wrote: “Biggest shock Boy George has hair! I would have had a tenner on him being bald!!”

A third tweeted: “Anyone else floored by the fact Boy George has hair? I honestly thought he was bald.”

Meanwhile, a fourth admitted: “Boy George, with hair/no hat on looks proper different!”

Another wrote: “Boy George without a hat!!!!!! He actually has hair!! This is my take away from that first segment.”

Someone else confessed: “Boy George has a lovely head of hair? I wasn’t expecting that?”

Boy George is usually seen with his hat on (Credit: ITV)

Boy George has previously spoke about why he chooses to wear a hat.

Back in 2000, the star quipped on talk show So Graham Norton: “I like hats. I mean, they hide a multitude of sins.”

It was recently revealed that Boy George could face worst trials than his campmates due to being vegetarian.

Biggest shock Boy George has hair! I would have had a tenner on him being bald!!

According to the show’s executive producer, Boy George’s veggie bushtucker options are even worse than the usual bushtucker meals!

Olly Nash told the Mirror.: “We have always got alternatives if people are vegan or vegetarian and either need to eat in camp, and don’t want to eat the main meal, or for the trials.

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George is known for his iconic hats (Credit: ITV)

Boy George’s bushtucker trials

“It’s actually, weirdly, more stinky and more gross than eating the meat products.”

Elsewhere on the show, the first campmate has already left the jungle due to medical reasons.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave camp after undergoing “medical checks”.

A spokesman for I’m A Celebrity said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

At the start of tonight’s show, hosts Ant and Dec sent their love to Olivia.

Ant said: “We’re very sad to see her go, aren’t we, and we wish her well.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood forced to quit show after ‘medical checks’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.