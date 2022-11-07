I’m A Celeb fans divided as Boy George ‘brings drama and tension to camp’ with swipe at ‘bossy’ campmate

I’m A Celeb star Boy George is already bringing the drama to camp as he branded one of his campmates “bossy” tonight.

The singer wasn’t too impressed with his dinner on Monday night’s show, which was cooked by Charlene White.

The camp had mud crabs, mushrooms and rice. Boy George, who is vegetarian, asked Charlene for some mushrooms and rice.

Singer Boy George wasn’t impressed with dinner on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Boy George starting drama on I’m A Celeb

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: “I’m a good cook but when someone has already decided to be in charge of the kitchen, it’s difficult to have your say.”

As Boy George tucked into his meal, he didn’t appear impressed with how the mushrooms tasted.

But instead of addressing the issue with Charlene, he spoke about it with Chris Moyles.

He admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “The food was horrible. Eugh. The mushrooms weren’t cooked enough. I almost stepped in at one point and said, ‘do you want me to carry on frying it for you?’ But then I thought I don’t want to step on Charlene’s toes.”

Boy George called Charlene a “bossy boots” during a chat with Chris Moyles (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Chris away from their fellow campmates, Boy George said: “When I ate the food, I felt a bit sick afterwards.

“I don’t think the mushrooms were cooked. And also it feels like there’s a hierarchy in the kitchen with Mike [Tindall] and Charlene.

“She’s very sweet… I don’t want to be told what to do by someone. She’s quite [a] bossy boots.”

Viewers felt divided over Boy George’s antics during tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers felt divided over Boy George’s behaviour and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Feel like Boy George isn’t happy to not be the centre of attention, the man is dying to create a bit of drama.”

Another agreed, writing: “George, you could have just asked. He can get lost with causing drama.”

Boy George is gonna be the cause of drama this season and I’m gonna love every second.

Meanwhile, one added: “Boy George throwing a hissy fit just because the people cooking were giving directions and because his mushrooms were under cooked but he didn’t TELL anyone????”

However, one said: “Boy George is already bringing the drama and I’m here for it.”

Another added: “Boy George is gonna be the cause of drama this season and I’m gonna love every second.”

“So far I’m loving Boy George,” another begged. “Some signs of tension already really hoping for drama and arguing this year.”

One laughed, “#Mushroomgate The tension starts lol,” while someone else tweeted: “Already tension excellent.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers shocked by Boy George’s appearance tonight: ‘I wasn’t expecting that!’

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday (November 7) from 9:15pm.

What do you think of Boy George’s comments? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.