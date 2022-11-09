Annoyed I’m A Celebrity fans making same complaint about Sue Cleaver after last night’s show

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left making the same complaint about Sue Cleaver during Tuesday (November 8) night’s show.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the Coronation Street actress – and demanded bosses made a change.

However, while many Twitter users called for a different approach when it comes to Sue, others questioned her contributions to the camp.

Her I’m A Celebrity stint hasn’t been very action-packed for Sue Cleaver so far (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity fans on Sue Cleaver

A few days into the 2022 run of I’m A Celebrity, show devotees are clamouring for more Sue on their screens.

The Eileen Grimshaw star been shown bonding with Boy George and Owen Warner. And earlier in the week Sue was seen comforting an emotional Charlene White.

But many of those watching at home appear interested to know when Sue will take a more centre stage position in the jungle.

And consequently, there have been tweets asking the same request about giving Sue ‘more air time’.

Fans want to see more of Sue (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Sue needs more screen time’

One such tweet posted yesterday evening read: “Sue needs some air time! #ImACeleb.”

Another person insisted: “Dear @itv @imacelebrity we demand more Sue Cleaver screen time ASAP! #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere.”

We demand more Sue Cleaver screen time ASAP!

“Sue needs more screen time because I lowkey forgot she was there #ImACeleb,” moaned a third.

Someone else even begged the hosts to have a word.

They wrote: “@antanddec please tell the producers to show more of @Sue_Cleaver #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, a fifth person begged: “@imacelebrity can you please give our queen Sue some more screen time please? I’m missing her #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

And someone else threw a tantrum: “If Sue doesn’t get any more screen time I’ll throw hands #ImACeleb.”

‘Is Sue even in there?’

Other disappointed viewers pondered whether the issue may be more to do with Sue rather than how the show is edited.

“Does Sue ever talk? #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user asked.

“There are only 9 people in camp, yet I’ve completely forgot Sue was even in there #ImACeleb,” admitted another.

Somebody else meanwhile joked Sue’s Corrie character wouldn’t recognise her in the camp.

They wrote: “Sorry but is Sue even in there? Eileen would be disappointed. #ImACeleb.”

And somebody replied she requires a rival to engage with, just like Eileen in Weatherfield.

“She needs some beef with someone who resembles Gail [Platt],” they joked, before going on to suggest Matt Hancock could fill that role.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 9, on ITV at 9pm.

