Michelle Keegan hints she could return to her role in Our Girl in the future

Michelle Keegan will "never say never" about a return to Our Girl.
The 32-year-old actress starred as Sergeant Georgie Lane in four series of the BBC drama, and Michelle has revealed she's open to reprising her role in the future, admitting she still loves the show.
Michelle explained to Digital Spy: "I can't say what's going to happen in the future and now because it's been on screen and Georgie hasn't been killed.
"I can now say the door has been left open for Georgie to return.
"Great for me because I absolutely love the show and it's such a special show to be a part of.
I wanted to share a little video of the journey that I’ve been on for the past 4 years. Our Girl wasn’t just an acting job for me, it was special, the experience helped me grow not just as an actor but as a person. I was able to travel the world with friends I met along the way and experience things I could only of dreamt of growing up. Thank you to all the cast, the crew and production team for the memories that will stay with me forever. Finally, thank you to the fans of the show for investing your time in to this amazing project, watching and staying with us from start to finish. I am so very grateful ❤️ xxx
"For me I'll never say never to going back, ever. I love playing Georgie Lane - it was such a challenging yet rewarding role."
In the short term, Michelle is rumoured to be competing with Laura Whitmore to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.
How’s everyone feeling after last weeks episode? Our Girl continues tonight 9pm @bbcone #ourgirl
The 39-year-old TV presenter recently walked away from the show after 12 years in order to spend more time with her family, with Laura thought to be the favourite to replace Holly on the show.
A TV insider said: "Laura has been a familiar ITV face for over a decade now and she is perfect to retain the show's younger audience.
For me I'll never say never to going back, ever. I love playing Georgie Lane.
"Laura also gets on with Keith Lemon, which is important, and she has taken part on Celebrity Juice in the past."
Michelle - who is married to fellow TV star Mark Wright - recently rubbished talk she'd already accepted a permanent role on Celebrity Juice
Speaking about the speculation, she shared: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.
"But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."
