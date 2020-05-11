Michelle Keegan hints she could return to her role in Our Girl in the future

Michelle Keegan will "never say never" about a return to Our Girl.

The 32-year-old actress starred as Sergeant Georgie Lane in four series of the BBC drama, and Michelle has revealed she's open to reprising her role in the future, admitting she still loves the show.

Michelle explained to Digital Spy: "I can't say what's going to happen in the future and now because it's been on screen and Georgie hasn't been killed.

"I can now say the door has been left open for Georgie to return.

"Great for me because I absolutely love the show and it's such a special show to be a part of.

"For me I'll never say never to going back, ever. I love playing Georgie Lane - it was such a challenging yet rewarding role."

In the short term, Michelle is rumoured to be competing with Laura Whitmore to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

The 39-year-old TV presenter recently walked away from the show after 12 years in order to spend more time with her family, with Laura thought to be the favourite to replace Holly on the show.

A TV insider said: "Laura has been a familiar ITV face for over a decade now and she is perfect to retain the show's younger audience.

"Laura also gets on with Keith Lemon, which is important, and she has taken part on Celebrity Juice in the past."

Michelle - who is married to fellow TV star Mark Wright - recently rubbished talk she'd already accepted a permanent role on Celebrity Juice

Michelle has denied rumours of a permanent role on Celebrity Juice (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking about the speculation, she shared: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.

"But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

