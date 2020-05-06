The A Word: Julie Hesmondhalgh delights fans as Joe's teacher Heather

BBC show The A Word has returned for a third series and TV fave Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined the cast.

The six-part drama continues with the story of Alison (Morven Christie) and Paul Hughes (Lee Ingleby) and their son Joe (Max Vento), who has autism.

In the first episode of the new series, Joe was seen struggling to cope with his parents' separation.

In the new series of The A Word, which features Julie Hesmondhalgh, Joe struggles with his parents' separation (Credit: BBC)

This time around, Alison and Paul are going through a divorce so Joe has to split his time between his dad's home in the Lake District and his mum's in Manchester.

Who does Julie Hesmondhalgh play in The A Word?

Newcomer Julie Hesmondhalgh is best known for her role as Coronation Street's Hayley Cropper, a part she played for 16 years.

In The A Word, she plays Joe's teacher, Heather.

Julie plays Heather, Joe's teacher (Credit: BBC)

And fans are overjoyed having her back on their screens, as one said on Twitter: "My favourite character has to be the teacher, she's such a great actress @juliehes."

Another said, with a clapping emoji: "Watched the first two episodes of #TheAWord series three. The cast are still brilliant all round - but special mention right now to @juliehes."

Viewers were pleased to have Julie back on their screens (Credit: BBC)

A third tweeted: "Overjoyed to have the superb @theaworduk back. There's no other drama with as much diversity and inclusion. #MaxVento is wonderful as Joe. #LeonHarrop and @sarah_gordy are brilliant as Ralph and Katie. Also teaching SEND children myself, I can't wait to see more of

@juliehes #TheAWord."

Fans loved her in Corrie

Someone else said excitedly: "#TheAWord Julie Hesmondhalgh! I loved her in #Corrie, I'm sure I'll love her in @theaworduk! @juliehes."

"Nicola [Daniels, played by Vinette Robinson] will be missed if she's not gonna appear at all this series, she was one of my favourite characters," said a fifth. "Julie Hesmondhalgh as the teacher is a very worthy replacement. #TheAWord."

- The A Word is available to stream in full on iPlayer and continues on BBC One this Tuesday (May 12) at 9pm

