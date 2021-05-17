Mel B has a new partner and he’s “very kind, very honest and very loving”.

The Spice Girl revealed her happy news as she appeared on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Adil Ray earlier today (May 17).

Mel appeared on the show to promote a harrowing new video in which she highlights domestic violence – a collaboration with Women’s Aid.

It comes four years after her split from husband Stephen Belafonte, who she claimed subjected her to “emotional and physical abuse”.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.

What did Mel B say about her new partner?

Happier times are ahead for Mel, it seems, as she teased a few details about her new partner.

Looking slightly embarrassed and smiling widely, Mel said coyly: “I’m keeping my private life private and that’s the best thing for me.”

However, she did reveal what they’re like – and Adil at least seems to think Mel’s nabbed a keeper.

“I’m with somebody who’s very kind, very honest, very loving,” Mel said,

“I need somebody understanding.”

Adil then asked if there was “a ring” on Mel’s finger.

“No!” Mel screamed.

What else has Mel B said about her new partner?

Susanna asked Mel if she was in a “happy place” now, and Mel admitted to having “good days and bad days”.

“I have good days and bad days,” she said.

“When you deal with trauma and the things I’ve been through, it doesn’t just go away.

As a woman that’s gone through it, it does crush your soul, it does really strip you.

“It will always be with me, I just have to learn to live with it.”

Speaking about domestic violence, she continued: “As a woman that’s gone through it, it does crush your soul, it does really strip you.

“I’m going to be taking forever to get that back.”

Mel ‘couldn’t bear’ to be hugged following marriage split

Mel also opened up about her new romance to the Guardian.

She said after the end of her marriage she couldn’t even bear someone standing near her.

“For a good year and a half I couldn’t even bear for somebody to stand near me or be hugged. Apart from hugging my kids and my family, anything else would make me feel traumatised,” she said.

“I was like, well, if I don’t touch anybody and don’t let anybody come near me, I’ll be okay. You can’t live like that. But the trust issue is always going to be there.”

Mel admitted she would need someone compassionate and understanding should she get into a new romance, and she’d be taking “everything super-super-slow”.

“I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind. And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back,” she admitted.

