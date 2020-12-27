Coronation Street bosses brought in Mel B to help write Yasmeen Nazir and Geoff Metcalfe’s storyline.

The pop star accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of domestic abuse and opened up about it in her book Brutally Honest.

Mel B helped craft the storyline – however she only came on board for the aftermath (Credit: ITV)

She has used her experiences to raise awareness and much-needed money for domestic abuse survivors.

However, now a patron of charity Women’s Aid, Mel has revealed how she met with the Corrie research team to help them nail the storyline.

“I met the team at Corrie and talked them through what it is like to live with coercive control and PTSD,” she said.

“They were able to write parts of the script because of what I told them.”

She added to The Sun: “It means a lot to me that what Yasmeen goes through in the show is true to life, because we know that because of the storyline lots of people living with abuse have reached out to get help. I like to think I helped shape the scripts.”

Coronation Street: Yasmeen Nazir’s ordeal to continue as Mel B reveals she helped the soap

Yasmeen suffered horrifically at the hands of Geoff as he systematically destroyed her self-esteem over months.

Viewers saw her tortured in her own home by the twisted magician.

However, Geoff was finally killed off during the 60th anniversary episode when he tried to kill Yasmeen but slipped and fell to his own death.

Geoff died after trying to kill Yasmeen – however she is now seeing visions of him (Credit: ITV)

However, on Christmas Day, viewers discovered that he will still be seen on screen as Yasmeen suffers from visions of him.

She fell into a vision where Geoff was alive. He told her: “What the hell have you done now? You clumsy oaf.

“I made you a promise that I’d protect you.”

In addition, he added: “All I tried to do is keep you safe day in day out, and I keep my promises. Merry Christmas love.”

Falling to the floor, Yasmeen suffered a panic attack as Alya and Cathy tried to help her.

However, the horror scenes will continue with Ian Bartholomew filming new scenes for the coming months.

And actress Shelley King has said that Yasmeen’s torture will continue, as anything other would not be realistic.

