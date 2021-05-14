Mel B has appeared in harrowing new video to help highlight domestic abuse – four years after her former marriage.

The 45-year-old Spice Girl star is hoping to help other women going through similar struggles.

Made in collaboration with Women’s Aid, Mel is seen desperately attempting to escape an abusive partner in the video.

WARNING: Scenes and details of domestic violence

Mel B has appeared in a shocking new video for Women’s Aid (Credit: YouTube)

Mel B highlights domestic abuse

In the clip, Mel is seen running away from her partner.

He begins to beat her and drags her into their home, before she attempts to flee again.

The musician is then strangled and thrown to the ground.

Traumatic, ugly and soul destroying… I’ve been there

Similar scenes are shown throughout the video, which shows Mel covered in bruises and scars.

Furthermore, in a later clip, the couple appear happy while attending a party.

The shocking video called Love Should Not Hurt also features music from classical composer Fabio D’Andrea.

The singer is seen strangled in the video (Credit: YouTube)

Speaking about the project, Mel said: “I’m so incredibly proud to be part of this project which means so much to me…

“It seems strange to say I am proud of showing something so brutal and disturbing but it is my mission to raise awareness of something so many women go through every day, every week, every month of their lives.”

Furthermore, she added on Instagram: “This is what domestic violence and coercive abuse looks like underneath the fake smiles and controlling kisses. Traumatic, ugly and soul destroying… I’ve been there.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Mel B helped write Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline

Following the video, one fan praised: “The video is so so powerful, I held my breath all the way through it. Unbelievable.”

Another wrote: “Powerful! Definitely a video I will show my son and daughter. Well done.”

A third added: “Just seen the video, so powerful and must have been hard making. My stomach was in knots.”

The couple appeared loved up in one scene (Credit: YouTube)

Mel B discusses her former marriage

Meanwhile, Mel has always been honest about her abusive past.

In 2019, the singer claimed her marriage to ex Stephen Belafonte “almost” cost her her life.

The pair divorced in 2017 amidst allegations he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Read more: The Masked Singer 2021: Vocal coach reveals Mel B was this year’s ‘most challenging’ star

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine, she said: “In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed.

“I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never realised so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell.”

Furthermore, the star also claimed her former husband “isolated” her from her family for ten years.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.