McDonald & Dodds viewers praise show as ‘drama at its best’ after ITV return

McDonald & Dodds viewers have praised the show as it returned to ITV last night (February 28).

During the show’s long-awaited return, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins reprised their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

The episode also included guest stars Rob Brydon, Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit, Cathy Tyson and Rupert Graves.

What happened on McDonald & Dodds?

On Sunday’s instalment, fans were reintroduced to the detectives as they tackled another mysterious case.

The episode started with Barbara, Mick, Gordon and Jackie taking an idyllic trip on a hot air balloon.

The group were also joined by their other housemate Frankie.

However, it didn’t take too long for the trip to take an unexpected turn.

At one point, the balloon started to malfunction and the group were plummeted to the ground.

As Frankie was no longer in the balloon when the group landed, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds went on to investigate whether foul play was involved.

What did McDonald & Dodds viewers think?

ITV viewers were thrilled to see the crime drama back on screens.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Fantastic episode, been looking forward to this series since the last one and it didn’t disappoint. Lovely for a relaxed Sunday evening.”

Finding this series more humorous than the last

A second wrote: “Absolutely loved McDonald and Dodds. Wonderful episode, great script, great characters and a brilliant cast!”

A third added: “For a murder mystery I love the joyfulness of #McDonaldAndDodds. It’s almost camp in how light and comedic it is for a drama. Perfect Sunday viewing to catch up on ahead of work.”

Meanwhile, others praised Jason Watkins as DS Dodds.

One said: “Finding this series more humorous than the last. It’s a bit like Vera but with comedy. Brilliant idea to bounce Jason Watkins and Rob Brydon off each other. Great script.”

Did fans have any complaints?

However, some viewers were disappointed by the show’s use of special effects.

As the group were seen travelling in the hot air balloon, fans believed the scenery looked fake.

Sharing their thoughts, one said: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was made in 1968 and the flying scenes were more believable.”

Another commented: “The special effects department should be fired. How unrealistic did some of that look when they were in the balloon basket.”

McDonald & Dodds’ upcoming second film stars Shelley Conn, Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney and John Thomson.

Meanwhile, Sarah Parish, Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett and Rhashan Stone guest star in the third film.

McDonald & Dodds returns on Sunday March 7 at 8pm on ITV1.

