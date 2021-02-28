McDonald & Dodds returns for a second series and three new feature-length films this weekend – but who plays McDonald in McDonald & Dodds?

What has actress Tala Gouveia starred in before? And who did she play in Cold Feet?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress and her McDonald & Dodds character.

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays McDonald in McDonald & Dodds?

Tala Gouveia portrays “feisty and ambitious” DCI Lauren McDonald, opposite Jason Watkins‘ “quietly brilliant” DS Dodds.

The pair return for three new feature-length films in series two of the detective drama.

Tala’s appearance in the first series in 2020 was her first leading television role.

She says: “I did get a bit of recognition when it came out.

“I went to the pub once and got recognised and then the coronavirus hit and I didn’t come out again!

“My mum was so excited, she bought a new TV to watch it on and we all went round for a viewing party.

“In the second episode of series one, McDonald shouts at Dodds and my mum was getting all tearful and told my character to ‘sod off’ [because of the way she’d treated Dodds].”

What else has Tala Gouveia starred in before?

Nottingham-born Tala appeared in the ITV1 drama Cold Feet before her leading role in McDonald & Dodds.

She’s also known for 2019’s Before We Grow Old and 2015’s Scream Street.

Tala also appeared in the CBeebies’ children’s series Go Jetters, and the BBC1 Christmas show Click & Collect.

She has been acting on TV since 2009, and played Nurse Green in EastEnders from 2011 to 2013.

McDonald & Dodds returns for a second series, who plays DCI McDonald? (Credit: ITV1)

Who did Tala play in Cold Feet?

Tala portrayed Gemma Murphy in Cold Feet.

Gemma appeared in episode one of series eight in 2019.

She portrayed an attractive young woman who regularly served Adam coffee with a smile.

However, she had rebuffed his direct offer of a dinner date, but later turned up at his house…

Not because she had fallen for Adam – she was actually going out with his teenage son Matt and had come to meet the younger man!

Awks!

Things took an even more unfortunate turn when Gemma dumped Matt because Adam revealed that his son was only 17 – not the 22 he had led her to believe.

James Murray as Superintendent John Houseman and Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

McDonald & Dodds series two, episode one

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia reprise their roles as DS Dodds and DCI McDonald for series two of McDonald & Dodds – comprising of three new feature length episodes.

The first film guest stars Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit, Cathy Tyson, Rupert Graves and Rob Brydon.

On working with them, Tala says: “I get starstruck by most of the guests.

“It was amazing to have Rob Brydon in the first film.

“We were so lucky to have him and he and Jason just bounced off each other.

“It was like I had a free comedy show watching them every day, because I was in their bubble.

“Sharon Rooney is in episode two and I was just obsessed with her when she did My Mad Fat Diary.”

Tala also expressed her relief at the diverse cast and not being the only “brown person on set”.

McDonald & Dodds returns with the first of three feature length films on Sunday February 28 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

