McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 4 cast: Who stars in Clouds Across the Moon?

The third season of McDonald & Dodds concludes with episode 4 called Clouds Across the Moon, and has a Poldark star amongst the cast.

The fourth and final episode sees DCI McDonald and DS Dodds investigate the death of a successful Bath businessman.

His body is found in a shallow grave in the shadow of Glastonbury Tor on the dawn of All Soul’s Day.

Their first suspect is local artist Hector Ingham, although McDonald can’t help but be suspicious of the man who found the body…

As increasingly cryptic clues come to light, one name keeps cropping up in paper trails, credit card statements and on the lips of witnesses – that of Dodds himself!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the McDonald & Dodds episode Clouds Across the Moon.

McDonald & Dodds Clouds Across the Moon cast: Joanna Riding stars as Maeve Gibney

Actress Joanna Riding guest stars in McDonald & Dodds series 4, episode 3.

She plays Maeve Gibney in the episode entitled Clouds Across the Moon.

Maeve is a musician and performer who is somehow connected to McDonald and Dodds’ murder investigation.

Joanna Riding, 54, is a Lancashire-born actress, who is known for her work in West End musicals, for which she has won two Laurence Olivier Awards.

She’s been on TV since 1991 when she first appeared as a chorus girl in Jeeves and Wooster.

Joanna has popped up in Casualty, The Royal, Midsomer Murders, and Holby City, among others.

Her most notable TV roles include Terri Gough in Where the Heart Is, and Melissa in Stella.

She also appeared in the 2014 film Into the Woods, as Cinderella’s Mother.

Max Bennett plays Martin Silver

Actor Max Bennett, 37, plays Martin Silver in the cast of McDonald & Dodds episode Clouds Across the Moon.

He is a person of interest in the murder of a successful Bath businessman.

Poldark fans will recognise Max for playing Monk Adderley in the BBC drama.

He’s also known for playing Robert Southwell in Will for TNT, and Cesare Borgia in Borgia.

Other smaller roles have included John Talbot in The Hollow Crown, Gideon Finn in Endeavour, and Dr Patrick Curtis in Saving Hope.

In film, Max’s most significant role must surely be that of David in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Brown in The Gentlemen.

McDonald & Dodds Clouds Across the Moon cast: Gerran Howell plays Father Luton/Fulton Harte

Actor Gerran Howell stars as Father Luton/Fulton Harte in the latest episode of McDonald & Dodds on ITV1.

Although he looks much younger than his years, Gerran is actually 31 years old!

The Welsh actor is perhaps best known for playing Vladimir Dracula in Young Dracula, a CBBC television series that initially aired in 2006.

He’s been acting since he was a child, winning his first TV role when he was just 15.

Gerran played Ernesto in The Sparticle Mystery, and Jack in Emerald City.

He starred as Kid Sampson in Catch-22, and Leo Newman in the 2022 drama Suspicion.

Film roles include Private Parry in the award-winning 1917, and Martin in The Song of Names.

Pearce Quigley plays Hector Ingham

Manchester-born actor Pearce Quigley portrays artist Hector Ingham in the cast of McDonald & Dodds episode Clouds Across the Moon.

He’s known for his work in theatre, radio, TV and film.

Pearce has been on our screens since 1989, when he first appeared as Constable Lowe in the film Ladder of Swords.

After that, he played Woodie in the TV series Growing Rich, Red in Prime Suspect 3, Graham Beck in Queer as Folk, and Sid in Happiness.

He starred as Eugene Eubank in the popular drama Cutting It, between 2002 to 2005, and played Perry in the TV film Big Dippers opposite James Nesbitt.

More recent roles have included Trevor Hare in 2017’s In the Dark, Russell in Detectorists, Simon in Lovesick, and Ben Thistlethwaite in Home from Home.

Housebound viewers will know him as Al Allison.

Who else stars in the cast of McDonald & Dodds Clouds Across the Moon?

Of course, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins portray DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds.

Claire Skinner plays DSI Mary Ormond, while Sanditon actress Lily Sacofsky stars as DC Milena Paciorkowski.

Former EastEnders star Charlie Chambers returns as DC Samuel Goldie, and Vera’s Danyal Ismail plays DC Martin Malik.

Enterprice actress Joan Iyiola stars as Jemma Kent.

Abraham Lincoln actor Stefan Adegbola portrays Alex Kent

Meanwhile, Derek star Grace Francis plays a forensics officer.

McDonald & Dodds series 4 concludes on Sunday July 10 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

