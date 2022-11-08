I'm A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock looks up, Olivia Attwood is tearful, Seann Walsh smiles
I’m A Celebrity stars Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh ‘to enter jungle today’ after Olivia Attwood’s exit

Could turn up on ITV series very soon

By Robert Leigh

Matt Hancock could be heading into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity very soon alongside Seann Walsh, tabloid reports claim.

According to The Sun, the ‘latecomer’ contestants might head into the jungle today (Tuesday November 8).

The reported decision to ‘move up’ their involvement comes following the unexpected exit of ex Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock looks down the camera
Will I’m A Celebrity be ‘saved’ by Matt Hancock? (Credit: GMB YouTube)

When will Matt Hancock enter the jungle?

The Sun reports the Conservative MP and stand up Seann will be teased at the end of tonight’s show.

It claims they will enter the show at 8.30pm UK time on Tuesday evening.

It is suggested the pair will then be seen briefly on screen before their arrival is shown in greater detail during Wednesday’s show.

After that they will reportedly make their way into Snake Rock camp – separated from the other famous contestants.

A TV insider apparently told the outlet the moment the former Health Secretary meets his fellow campmates will be “TV gold”.

They are reported to have said: “Matt and Seann will be arriving together into the camp which is away from the other celebrities.

“Producers have been planning the perfect way to introduce the pair into the show. It will be TV gold when the campmates see Hancock.”

Meanwhile, an insider told Mail Online: “Ant and Dec have some great gags up their sleeve and will be teasing their appearance tonight – it’s the moment everyone’s been waiting for.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Seann Walsh does stand up
Seann Walsh is expected to join the show today (Credit: Universal Comedy YouTube)

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celebrity?

Olivia’s sudden departure was addressed by hosts Ant and Dec at the beginning of Monday (November 7) night’s episode.

“Unfortunately Olivia has left the jungle for medical reasons,” Dec revealed.

Ant added: “She does feature on tonight’s show but we’re very sad to see her go but we wish her well.”

And in a statement posted on her Instagram account, a rep for the TV personality claimed: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course.”

You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course.

Additionally, it read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing IAC for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

I'm A Celebrity contestant Olivia Attwood counts on her fingers
Olivia Attwood’s time on the show was limited (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

Olivia is expected back in the UK today.

Additionally, she will reportedly retain her full appearance fee, which was rumoured to be £125,000.

Do you think Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are good ‘replacements’ for Olivia on I’m A Celebrity?

Read more: Matt Hancock ‘given special treatment’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 8, on ITV at 9.15pm. 

