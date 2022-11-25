Matt Hancock has suffered a major blow ahead of the I’m A Celebrity final this weekend.

The controversial campmate has been in the Aussie jungle for over two weeks – and he has definitely kept the nation, and his fellow celebs, talking.

Although the MP has managed to beat the likes of Boy George and Sue Cleaver to reach this far in the competition, it seems Matt’s time might be up sooner than we think.

Matt Hancock has been dealt a major blow (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock suffers blow

Body language expert, Darren Stanton, has revealed that he doesn’t think Matt will become King of the Jungle, as he warned of his “chinks of armour”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren said: “I do not believe Matt Hancock will be crowned King of the jungle. I think the show has most definitely been a perfect platform for him to show a very different side of his personality.”

These chinks in his armour are behavioural traits that have left campmates to believe Matt is being disingenuous.

He continued: “The fact he has been willing to participate in trials and be part of a team shows he has thrown himself into the show wholeheartedly. Despite being met with a lot of emotional anger, understandably, from most of the celebrities.

“On a humanistic level, he has been open and pushed aside the ego and bravado he has previously shown.”

However, the expert noted that there have been moments where he is “falling short of this.”

He explained: “These chinks in his armour are behavioural traits that have left campmates to believe Matt is being disingenuous.”

Darren added: “I don’t think Matt has what it takes to go the entire way and win the show. I believe there are more likable characters, including Mike [Tindall] and Owen [Warner], who have proven themselves just as much.”

Expert can imagine Matt on ‘various panel shows’ after I’m A Celebrity

The expert also gave their throughs about what Matt will do next, following his stint in the jungle.

I think he has definitely changed public perception.

“If he doesn’t continue in Parliament, I’m quite sure Matt will have a successful time as a political pundit or correspondent,” Darren shared.

“While it’s not known what he will do next, I think he has definitely changed public perception. As well as allow some kind of distance and closure from his time as a health secretary.”

Chris was the sixth contestant to be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles calls out Matt after I’m A Celeb exit

Meanwhile, Matt’s ex-campmate Chris Moyles has recently called out the MP for “fake” behaviour.

Chris left the Aussie jungle during last night’s edition of the hit ITV show (November 24).

Speaking on Radio X today, he told listeners: “He was very open about it [his kissing scandal] and has come on the show to basically to say I’m really not a bad guy, can I start again. Which is really honest and takes a lot of balls.”

He also said: “Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions I thought. Then said, ‘I guess all I’m just asking for is forgiveness’. And at which point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 25) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

