Matt Hancock doing karaoke on I'm A Celeb last night
TV

I’m A Celeb fans flood Twitter with hilarious Matt Hancock memes after that karaoke performance

Don't give up your day job Matt - oh wait...

By Joey Crutchley

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock has become the subject of yet another selection of hilarious memes.

The memes started doing the rounds after he performed an, err, let’s say “unique,” interpretation of Queen’s I Want To Break Free last night.

The show’s most controversial campmate, along with the remaining celebs, headed out to the iconic Jungle Arms pub during last night’s episode (November 22).

Given treats of pizza, chips, bar snacks, and booze, the I’m A Celeb stars indulged in karaoke.

And the former MP was the one performance everyone was waiting for.

Matt doing karaoke on I'm A Celeb
Matt performed a Queen clasic during the karaoke sesh (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock performs karaoke

Taking to the floor, all eyes were on Matt as he belted out the hit song I Want To Break Free by Queen.

As you’d expect, Matt’s fellow campmates watched in awe as their former Health Secretary destroyed a classic song that millions love – we are SO sorry Freddie…

Campmate Babatunde Aleshe spoke for the nation when he asked: “Lord have mercy, what was Matt doing?”

Comedian Seann Walsh was also on hand to provide some hilarious commentary.

He joked: “I think Matt was trying to tell us something, when he sang, ‘I want to break free.’ Be free Matt.”

Of course, his campmates weren’t the only ones to comment on his questionable karaoke skills.

I'm A Celeb stars Karaoke
Matt’s sing-song soon got his campmates, and viewers, talking (Credit: ITV)

Twitter flooded with Matt Hancock karaoke memes

Following the sing-song, it didn’t take long for viewers to start poking fun.

Here’s some of the best:

What else did viewers have to say about Matt’s performance?

“I never thought I’d see matt Hancock doing karaoke in the Jungle Arms I can’t deal,” one viewer penned.

Echoing their thoughts, another added: “I never thought I’d watch matt Hancock doing karaoke in the middle of an Australian jungle but here we are.”

Matt karaoke I'm A Celeb
Viewers soon ripped into the former MP on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers even made a reference to partygate – an incident from 2020 when a leaked email revealed that Boris Johnson had hosted a boozy party in the Downing Street gardens in May that year.

“Matt Hancock was obviously not invited to the Downing Street karaoke parties,” one viewer claimed.

Someone else penned: “Matt Hancock giving it large on the karaoke, re-enacting partygate in the jungle.”

“No wonder Matt was good on karaoke, he had his practice over lockdown,” another tweeted.

More Matt Hancock I’m A Celeb memes

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock could win as fans make shock confession

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. 

