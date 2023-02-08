Matt Hancock smirking on GMB
Matt Hancock tipped to appear on Dancing On Ice and string of other huge shows from GMB host to Strictly contestant

What next for Matt?

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Matt Hancock appearing on Dancing On Ice on Sunday (February 5) has sparked rumours that the former Health Secretary could appear on the show in 2024.

But Matt hasn’t just been tipped to appear on the ice – he’s also being touted for a number of other TV jobs this year too!

Matt Hancock smiling on Dancing on Ice
Matt made a cameo on Dancing On Ice on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on Dancing on Ice

On Sunday night (February 5), Matt appeared on Dancing On Ice.

However, the former I’m A Celebrity finalist didn’t appear on the ice itself.

Instead, he was spotted sitting in the crowd along with his girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo.

“We’ve got some well-known faces in our audience tonight. Matt Hancock is here,” Holly Willoughby said during the show.

At one point during their brief chat, Holly asked Matt if he would ever go on the ice.

“I think I could do with dressing up a bit. But this is nothing… it’s so hard. Eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is,” he said.

Matt Hancock smiling on I'm A Celebrity
What’s next for Matt? (Credit: ITV)

Could Matt Hancock appear on Dancing On Ice 2024?

His appearance on the show on Sunday has now sparked rumours that he could appear in next year’s competition.

According to William Hill, the odds of Matt appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2024 are 12/1.

But that’s not the only show they’ve tipped the politician to appear on.

The 44-year-old is currently at 4/1 to host This Morning in 2023, and 4/1 to host Good Morning Britain too!

Could we be seeing Matt on our screens in the mornings this year?

Matt Hancock looking concerned on GMB
Will we see Matt fronting GMB this year? (Credit: ITV)

What else could Matt appear on?

The bookmakers also have him at 8/1 to cook up a storm and appear on Celebrity MasterChef this year.

The controversial star is also 10/1 to appear on Strictly later this year.

Ladbrokes are also tipping Matt to take to the ballroom floor this year.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Matt Hancock won a fair share of people over Down Under, and the latest odds suggest a Strictly stint could well be on the cards for the former Health Sec later this year.”

Matt Hancock won a fair share of people over Down Under.

They also have him at 6/1 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and 500/1 to present this summer’s edition of Love Island!

It seems as though we will be seeing a lot more of Matt on our screen’s going forwards.

Matt comes in third place! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

