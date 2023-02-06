Matt Hancock grinning in Dancing On Ice audience last night
Matt Hancock mocked by Dancing On Ice fans over his appearance last night

Fans criticised the MP's choice of fashion

By Ryan Keane
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice fans have mocked former Conservative MP Matt Hancock for his fashion on last night’s show (February 5).

In the episode that saw Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu eliminated from the contest, Matt appeared. He was sitting in the audience with partner Gina Coladangelo, whom he had a well-known affair with.

Matt was sat next to actor Paul Chuckle, known for starring in the Chuckle Brothers. The reason for their appearance on the episode remains unclear.

Matt Hancock in suit walking
MP Matt Hancock has accrued many political scandals in the past few years (Credit: Splash News)

Matt has amassed many political and personal scandals over the years. But it was his attire in last night’s episode that caused quite the stir on social media.

Matt Hancock on Dancing On Ice

After the episode concluded, Matt posted a picture of him to his Instagram account. The photo depicts Matt, wearing an untucked, white shirt, as he smiles and puts his thumb up at the camera.

The Wanted singer, and Dancing On Ice contestant, Siva Kaneswaran, is in the picture with him.

Matt wrote: “I’m glad I came! Great to catch up with my friend @sivaofficial at @dancingonice. Another incredible performance.”

Despite some positive comments underneath the image, many users pointed out the creases on Matt’s shirt.

Thought you ironed that shirt Matt. Did you know you have to use electricity and switch the iron on?

They also pointed out that Matt had earlier shared a photo of himself ironing a white shirt.

“Your shirt needs an iron again,” one fan commented.

Another rehashed this critique, saying: “Matt, that shirt could do with another iron.”

Holly Willoughby hosting Dancing On Ice as Matt Hancock sits in audience
Matt Hancock’s laid-back attire sparked some negative comments on social media (Credit: ITV)

“Anybody else think that Matt is playing the long game and eyeing up a role to be ambassador for an iron manufacturer?” a third commenter jibed. “Can be the only excuse for these creased shirts. Hasn’t even attempted the sleeves.”

One person commented: “You need to get the iron back out.”

Another quipped: “Thought you ironed that shirt Matt. Did you know you have to use electricity and switch the iron on?”

Dressed also in blue jeans and white trainers, Matt had no qualms talking to host Holly Willoughby when she approached him on the show.

Holly Willoughby talks to Gina and Matt Hancock on Dancing On Ice
Matt Hancock, sitting with partner Gina, told Holly he loves to get a groove on (Credit: ITV)

“I think I could do with dressing up a bit,” he explained. “This is hard. Eating cockroaches is nothing compared to this.”

He also told the 41-year-old that he adores dancing.

“I dance to almost anything,” he confessed. “It’s more enthusiasm than talent, though. But a bit of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, that will get me going.”

