Patsy Palmer, Matt Evers, Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield during Dancing On Ice result
Dancing On Ice result: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu becomes latest star to leave as fans gutted

Another star has gone home tonight!

By Rebecca Carter
The Dancing On Ice result has seen Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu leave the competition tonight in the latest elimination.

Tonight’s show (February 5) saw Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield and Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers go up against each other in the skate-off.

However, the judges decided to save Patsy meaning Ekin-Su was sent home in the emotional skate-off.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn on Dancing On Ice tonight
Ekin-Su has been sent home from Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice elimination result

A tearful Ekin-Su said: “You put so much time. All the other work commitments I had at the time, this was my priority and I really gave it everything.

“I love it. I fell in love with the ice.”

Brendyn told her: “Everyone who worked with you, I know I am, is proud of what you did out here.”

Ekin-Su, Brendyn, Patsy and Matt during Dancing On Ice skate-off result
The judges saved Patsy and Matt tonight (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su leaves Dancing On Ice

Viewers were divided over the result on Twitter.

One person said: “Gutted @ekinsuofficial has gone, I loved seeing her improve weekly.”

Another wrote: “Awwwwww no gutted for @ekinsuofficial.”

Absolutely gutted that Ekin has gone home

Someone else tweeted: “Ekin-Su danced better than Patsy any day what a joke but am not surprised.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted that Ekin has gone home #DancingOnIce. Loved her main skate and her skate-off performance was beautiful. Keep smiling.”

Meanwhile, others said Patsy deserved to go through.

Patsy Palmer hugs Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice after result
Fans were gutted to see Ekin-Su go (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Patsy did skate better that time.”

Another wrote: “Must say I’m glad it’s Patsy.”

One said: “I’m glad Patsy was saved.”

It comes after last weekend saw Michelle Heaton leave the show.

Following her elimination, Michelle shared a sad message on Instagram.

Michelle said: “What a ride … i didn’t want it to end. Heartbroken.

“Hear me when I say, I am overwhelmed with the support on this platform & others, I hear the frustration… trust me, I am sad too.”

She added: “But guys, as one door closes another must open coz it’s the only way! We get up dust ourselves off and fight for the next dream.”

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (February 12) from 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

