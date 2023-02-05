Dancing On Ice viewers cringe as Christopher Dean calls out Oti Mabuse in ‘awkward’ moment

On Dancing On Ice tonight, Christopher Dean called out fellow judge Oti Mabuse after a remark she made live on air.

The judges were giving feedback to Joey Essex and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer on their performance.

The pair performed a Paso Doble on the ice to mark the show’s dance week.

Dancing On Ice tonight

Oti picked up on one move Joey and Vanessa did during their routine, and appeared to forget Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean previously did the move.

Oti said: “My favourite bit was the Spanish drag that you did… I’ve never seen that done on ice before.”

However, Christopher crossed his arms and cut in: “Did she just say, ‘I’ve never seen that done on ice before’?”

Oti said: “No I’ve never seen a drag like that,” as she did a demonstration.

Chris replied: “She hasn’t watched the Olympics then has she?”

Turning to Oti, he added: “That was our move! That’s why he put it in.”

Oti laughed off Chris’ remark.

Viewers spotted the moment and branded it “awkward” on Twitter.

One person said: “‘That was our move’ – Awkward. Something tells me Oti Mabuse will be quickly Googling Torvill and Dean routines on YouTube after this…”

Another wrote: “Oti dropped herself in it there. Never seen it on ice before.. a Chris and Jayne move.”

Someone else added: “Ouch – that was awkward! As if Chris threw Oti under a bus like that.”

Another tweeted: “Oti has never seen that move before…” alongside a photo of Torvill and Dean performing the move.

One said: “As much as I love her that was embarrassing for Oti.”

🫡 @JoeyEssex_ & @TheVanessaBauer took their fight to the competition with military precision tonight scoring 30.5 🫡 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/5xOvwOHiGJ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Joey and Vanessa received high scores for their Paso Doble performance.

They bagged 30.5 out of 40 – their highest score of the series so far.

Viewers gushed over the routine as one said: “Loved this routine & partnership. Well done.”

Another wrote: “Well done Joey and Vanessa that was such a powerful Paso Doble routine from you both.”

