Oti Mabuse and sister Motsi Mabuse will be among the stars appearing on DNA Journey, it’s been revealed.

The show takes four celebrity duos on a journey to discover where they come from and delve into their family histories.

DNA Journey is a popular show with fans, previously featuring popular stars including Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

ITV has confirmed that Oti Mabuse and sister will appear on DNA Journey (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse and sister Motsi to appear on DNA Journey

Former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse and her sister, Motsi, will appear on ITV’s DNA Journey later this year.

The pair will get to use DNA technology to delve into their family histories and might even get to meet long-lost relatives.

The other celebrity duos that will feature on the show include Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop, Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey as well as Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas.

ITV teases that “the eight incredible stories will take us from South Africa to Norwich and Ireland to St Helen’s”.

The emotional series has previously dropped some big revelations, such as Ant McPartlin discovering his long-lost great-grandfather was a war hero.

Motsi Mabuse will join her sister Oti on DNA Journey (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Oti Mabuse issues defiant message amid Dancing On Ice Ofcom backlash

Oti has teamed up with Motsi before

Oti recently had her sister appear on her BBC Radio 4 show Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends.

The pair reminisced about their childhoods and how they both developed their dance careers.

While Oti already knew a lot about Motsi, she shared that the nine-year age gap between them meant that she didn’t know everything.

Motsi also shared a story about their other sister, Phemelo, who got Motsi in trouble by getting her to skip dance school.

She shared: “I went with her, we missed practice.”

But when the pair got caught, Motsi told her sister Phemelo: “You are my downfall, I am never ever following you to anything!”

DNA Journey will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

So, will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.