Oti Mabuse and Motsi Mabuse smile for photos
TV

DNA Journey: Oti Mabuse lands spot on new series alongside sister Motsi

Big stars like Adrian Dunbar and Hugh Bonneville will also feature...

By Réiltín Doherty

Oti Mabuse and sister Motsi Mabuse will be among the stars appearing on DNA Journey, it’s been revealed.

The show takes four celebrity duos on a journey to discover where they come from and delve into their family histories.

DNA Journey is a popular show with fans, previously featuring popular stars including Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

Oti Mabuse smiles for On Christmas Night on BBC
ITV has confirmed that Oti Mabuse and sister will appear on DNA Journey (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse and sister Motsi to appear on DNA Journey

Former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse and her sister, Motsi, will appear on ITV’s DNA Journey later this year.

The pair will get to use DNA technology to delve into their family histories and might even get to meet long-lost relatives.

The other celebrity duos that will feature on the show include Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop, Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey as well as Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas.

ITV teases that “the eight incredible stories will take us from South Africa to Norwich and Ireland to St Helen’s”.

The emotional series has previously dropped some big revelations, such as Ant McPartlin discovering his long-lost great-grandfather was a war hero.

Motsi poses for Strictly Come Dancing
Motsi Mabuse will join her sister Oti on DNA Journey (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Oti Mabuse issues defiant message amid Dancing On Ice Ofcom backlash

Oti has teamed up with Motsi before

Oti recently had her sister appear on her BBC Radio 4 show Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends.

The pair reminisced about their childhoods and how they both developed their dance careers.

While Oti already knew a lot about Motsi, she shared that the nine-year age gap between them meant that she didn’t know everything.

Motsi also shared a story about their other sister, Phemelo, who got Motsi in trouble by getting her to skip dance school.

She shared: “I went with her, we missed practice.”

But when the pair got caught, Motsi told her sister Phemelo: “You are my downfall, I am never ever following you to anything!”

YouTube video player

DNA Journey will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

So, will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Adrian Dunbar DNA Journey Motsi Mabuse Oti Mabuse

Trending Articles

Jonnie Irwin looking serious on GMB
Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking news about his plan for family after he dies
Princess Kate interviewing Roman Kemp
Princess Kate’s new interview leaves royal fans in tears: ‘I’ve got chills’
Mike Tindall smiles in podcast, Matt Hancock looks down on GMB
Mike Tindall addresses Matt Hancock ‘miscommunication’ as he admits ‘it is not easy’
Emmerdale's Caleb - all the theories comp image
Just what is Caleb in Emmerdale hiding? All the theories on his big secret
Vernon Kay smiling outside radio studios and Tess Daly smiling at BAFTAs
Tess Daly shares big news about book in video with husband Vernon Kay: ‘Today felt monumental’
Jane Moore looks serious in patterned top on Loose Women
Loose Women star Jane Moore reveals mum was rushed to hospital as she addresses show absence