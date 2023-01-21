Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice
Oti Mabuse issues defiant message amid Dancing On Ice Ofcom backlash

Judge has come out in support of under-fire contestant Ekin-Su

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Ekin-Su Dancing On Ice performance from Sunday (January 15) is still being talked about after it drew in over 1oo Ofcom complaints from outraged viewers.

Now, one of the show’s judges – Oti Mabuse – has waded in on the debate, and she’s firmly backing the Love Island 2022 star.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice 2023
Ekin-Su’s performance was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su Dancing On Ice performance slammed

On Sunday night, Ekin-Su took to the ice for the first time with her partner, Brendyn Hatfield.

The Love Island winner skated to the tune of Toxic by Britney Spears.

If the song choice wasn’t provocative enough, Ekin-Su also donned a sparkly leotard.

To say that her dance proved to be controversial is putting it lightly. Viewers flooded Twitter with complaints.

Dancing On Ice, what on earth was Ekin-Su doing? It wasn’t skating. Family show!” one viewer fumed. 

“Not an outfit for a family show, shame you on Ekin-Su,” another wrote.

“Someone needs to let Ekin know that @dancingonice is a family show and the watershed is 9pm!” a third ranted. 

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice
Oti has backed Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse defends Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su

Now, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has waded into the debate in defence of Ekin-Su.

Oti’s comments came during her upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show – which aired last night (Friday, January 20).

If I had that body, I would wear less all the time.

“It is so exciting to be part of a show that gets complaints!” she said.

“I thought the outfit was really, really sexy and risk-taking is what is important to me,” she then continued.

“If I had that body, I would wear less all the time.”

Love Island star hits back at complaints

Oti isn’t the only one to hit back at the complaints Ekin-Su has been getting.

The star herself took aim at the haters during a chat with The Sun the other day.

“You know what? If you have ’em flaunt them,” she said.

“I mean if you’ve got a nice bum and you look sexy in a unitard, why not,” she continued.

“Who cares?” she then added.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly takes swipe at Dancing On Ice viewers today following backlash and complaints against show

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 22 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Week 1: Ekin-Su and Brendyn skate to Toxic by Britney Spears | Dancing on Ice 2023

