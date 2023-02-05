Dancing On Ice viewers were shocked tonight to see Matt Hancock appear in the audience.

The I’m A Celebrity finalist was sat in the audience with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

Host Holly Willoughby briefly spoke with Matt as the show returned from an advert break.

Matt Hancock appeared in the audience tonight (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on Dancing On Ice tonight

Holly said: “We’ve got some well-known faces in our audience tonight. Matt Hancock is here.

“Hello to you.”

Matt replied: “It’s great to be here.”

Holly said: “Listen we are celebrating dance tonight so I was thinking, picture this scene, you’re at a party, there’s a dance floor there, what sort of song would have to be played to get you going?”

Matt said: “Well I dance to almost anything. It’s more enthusiasm than talent though.

Matt appeared alongside his girlfriend Gina (Credit: ITV)

“A bit of Queen, a bit of Don’t Stop Me Now! That might get me going.”

Holly then asked: “And would you pop on a sequin and hop on our ice?”

Why are we giving Matt Hancock more unecessary air time?

Matt admitted: “I think I could do with dressing up a bit. But this is nothing… it’s so hard. Eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is.”

Viewers appeared shocked to see Matt and Gina in the audience tonight.

Viewers were baffled to see Matt on Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock on the show

And it seems some people weren’t happy to see Matt in the audience.

One person said on Twitter: “Why are we giving Matt Hancock more unecessary air time?”

Another wrote: “Why is Matt Hancock on DOI? Why do we keep giving him air time?”

A third added: “Absolutely no need or any reason for Matt Hancock to be on #DancingOnIce just then… like, what a tragic decision by the producers there.”

Someone else said: “Jesus Christ…stop giving Matt Hancock airtime ITV.”

However, others appeared amused seeing Matt in the Dancing On Ice audience.

One laughed: “Matt Handcock is on my screen, and he’s wearing trainers has honestly just made me laugh way more than I should’ve.”

Another added: “Matt Hancock in the audience,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

