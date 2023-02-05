Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice, and smiling at ITV Palooza
Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has made a sad admission about her reaction to the backlash she received.

Her first performance on the ITV show divided those watching, with more than 100 people complaining to TV watchdog Ofcom.

Ekin-Su had skated to Britney Spears’ Toxic and wore a replica of what the singer wore in her music video.

However, some people thought the racy performance and jumpsuit was “inappropriate”.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn speaking to Holly and Phil on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su sparked backlash with her first performance and outfit on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Now, speaking about the backlash she received, Ekin-Su admitted she was left “crying a lot”.

Speaking to Sunday People, the Love Island 2022 winner said: “I was very upset. Instead of people backing me up and saying, ‘Look, she’s doing her best. Look at her, look at her confidence,’ I had negative feedback. I was crying a lot.”

She continued: “I went home, I cried in Davide’s arms. I looked in the mirror and I went, ‘What is wrong with me? What have I done wrong? Why are people being like this?'”

Ekin-Su talking as Brendyn grins on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su admitted she was “crying a lot” after the backlash (Credit: ITV)

However, ahead of tonight’s show, Ekin-Su has insisted she’s bringing her confidence back.

She then defiantly added: “I’m not going to just back off any more, I’m going to be confident again. I’m going to fight. I’m here, I’m ready, I’m going to shine and I’m ­going to be me again.”

Ekin-Su was defended by many of her fans over her first performance.

She also received support from judge Oti Mabuse, who appeared to address the backlash during last weekend’s show.

Ekin-Su wearing a wig with Brendyn on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su transformed into a nun for last weekend’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su’s performance last weekend

In a stark contrast last Sunday, Ekin-Su transformed into Julie Andrews’ character of a nun from The Sound of Music.

After the routine, Oti told Ekin-Su: “I want you to remember to stay true to yourself. You’re such a beautiful young girl. It’s not a bad thing to be sexy.

“Remember that. It’s not a bad thing to be sexy. It is the power that we as women have.”

Meanwhile, ahead of tonight’s show (February 5), Ekin-Su has teased that she and partner Brendyn Hatfield have a “surprise”.

YouTube video player

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints

She tweeted on Sunday morning: “D-I-S-C-O. It’s dance week on @dancingonice and I cannot wait for you to see the surprise we have for you in tonight’s performance.”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight from 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

