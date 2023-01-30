Ekin-Su with brown hair, and wearing a wig on Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints

Fans couldn't help but speak about her new look!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Dancing On Ice viewers were left in shock over Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu‘s look over the weekend.

The star made it through to another week after dancing to The Sound of Music’s So Long, Farewell with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

This comes after she received Ofcom complaints over her racy outfit during the first week.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn on Dancing On Ice
Reality star Ekin-Su and Brendyn scored 23 over the weekend on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Ekin-Su and Brendyn received a score of 23 and judge Oti Mabuse said: “Keep pushing yourself but I also want you to stay true to yourself because you’re such a beautiful young girl.

“Remember that. It’s not a bad thing to be sexy, it’s the power that we as women have.”

While Ekin-Su certainly had a successful week, fans were more focused on her wardrobe. The 28-year-old sported a midi tea dress with a waistcoat top design. She then finished the look with a blonde pixie wig.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su and Brendyn went through to another week on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to Ekin-Su’s look

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Someone totally hates Ekin-Su in the styling team, that wig is atrocious.”

A second wrote: “WOW Ekin looks so different.”

WOW Ekin looks so different.

Another added: “Wow what a difference to the long hair – enjoy the musicals tonight.”

Ahead of the show, Ekin-Su took to her Instagram page to share a snap of her getting hair and makeup done.

Her caption read: “Musicals week is here… Getting ready for a big night ahead!! Register to vote now by hitting the link in bio in time for the show at 6:25pm @itv @itvxofficial @dancingonice #dancingonice.”

Ekin-Su’s fellow Love Island stars took to the comment section to express their excitement.

Indiyah Polack wrote: “Excited!!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers fume over judges’ ‘outrageous’ treatment of Michelle Heaton

Tasha Ghouri added: “Omggggg this look on you.”

And Luca Bish said: “And she’s through let’s go!”

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Love Island

Trending Articles

The Hairy Bikers Si King, Dave Myers
The Hairy Bikers star Si King makes ‘exciting’ announcement away from co-star Dave Myers
Ekin-Su as Julie Andrews and Brendyn Hatfield on dancing on ice tonight
Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers divided over Ekin-Su’s performance
Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki smiling on Dancing on Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers fume over judges’ ‘outrageous’ treatment of Michelle Heaton
Nikesh Patel and partner Nicola Thorp smiling
Nicola Thorp and partner announce engagement as Coronation Street star shows off stunning ring
Call the Midwife series 12 episode 5 cast
Call the Midwife: EastEnders legend Angela Wynter – aka Yolande! – stars as Florence Wray
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross pose in Masked Singer promo shot composite image
The Masked Singer UK fans all make same complaint about ‘fake’ judges as Pigeon is unmasked