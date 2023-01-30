Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints

Dancing On Ice viewers were left in shock over Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu‘s look over the weekend.

The star made it through to another week after dancing to The Sound of Music’s So Long, Farewell with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

This comes after she received Ofcom complaints over her racy outfit during the first week.

Reality star Ekin-Su and Brendyn scored 23 over the weekend on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Ekin-Su and Brendyn received a score of 23 and judge Oti Mabuse said: “Keep pushing yourself but I also want you to stay true to yourself because you’re such a beautiful young girl.

“Remember that. It’s not a bad thing to be sexy, it’s the power that we as women have.”

While Ekin-Su certainly had a successful week, fans were more focused on her wardrobe. The 28-year-old sported a midi tea dress with a waistcoat top design. She then finished the look with a blonde pixie wig.

Ekin-Su and Brendyn went through to another week on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to Ekin-Su’s look

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Someone totally hates Ekin-Su in the styling team, that wig is atrocious.”

A second wrote: “WOW Ekin looks so different.”

Another added: “Wow what a difference to the long hair – enjoy the musicals tonight.”

Ahead of the show, Ekin-Su took to her Instagram page to share a snap of her getting hair and makeup done.

Her caption read: “Musicals week is here… Getting ready for a big night ahead!! Register to vote now by hitting the link in bio in time for the show at 6:25pm @itv @itvxofficial @dancingonice #dancingonice.”

Ekin-Su’s fellow Love Island stars took to the comment section to express their excitement.

Indiyah Polack wrote: “Excited!!”

Tasha Ghouri added: “Omggggg this look on you.”

And Luca Bish said: “And she’s through let’s go!”

