Dancing On Ice viewers fume over judges’ ‘outrageous’ treatment of Michelle Heaton

Michelle found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard on Sunday night

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Dancing On Ice star Michelle Heaton took to the skating rink once again on Sunday night’s show, alongside her partner Lukasz Rozycki.

However, fans were left fuming when she received ‘harshly’ low scores from the judges.

The singer was then cruelly forced to exit the show, with no opportunity to save herself in the skate-off, after the public voted to eliminate her.

Dancing On Ice viewers raged over Michelle Heaton’s low scores last night (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Heaton on Dancing On Ice

Michelle became the second contestant to be booted off the show on Sunday night, after the show decided to scrap the skate-off.

The Liberty X star took to the ice in a black bob and flapper dress as she performed All That Jazz with her partner Lukasz.

However, her scores from the judges weren’t exactly what she was hoping for.

The pair received a total of 20 out of 40, which saw the singer sit at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Furious with the judges’ treatment towards Michelle, many Dancing On Ice viewers took to Twitter to slam the judges’ ‘outrageous’ scores.

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Rozycki were booted of the show on Sunday night (Credit: ITV)

One viewer wrote: “Patsy [Palmer] fell over but still scored higher than Michelle. The judges’ scoring really is outrageous #DancingOnIce.”

Another said:”#DancingOnIce I’m no fan of Michelle at all but those scores were criminal, she deserved more.”

Someone else commented: “Felt those scores were more than a tad harsh on Michelle!! She really sold that and seemed way more confident #DancingOnIce.”

The judges’ scoring really is outrageous.

A fourth added: “Why are the judges so harsh on Michelle? She did so much better this week #DancingOnIce.”

Loose Women panellist, Denise Welch, even commented on the ‘ridiculous’ scores.

She tweeted: “There is no way Michelle should be at the bottom!!! Totally ridiculous!!!!”

Michelle was then forced to bow out of the show, after the public voted to eliminate her.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

