Dancing On Ice tonight: Fans divided over ‘brutal’ format change

Dancing On Ice tonight saw a huge change to the show’s format revealed by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The duo revealed that there will be no skate-off tonight – and fans were divided.

Holly and Phillip announced some big news tonight (Credit: ITV)

Format change to Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s episode of Dancing On Ice is set to be very different from other editions of the show.

Usually, at the end of each episode, the two least popular celebrities face each other in the dreaded skate-off.

However, the skate-off won’t be taking place on tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice.

As revealed by the show’s hosts, Holly and Phillip, the elimination tonight will be slightly different from usual.

As the hosts explained, this week’s show will see the couples scored by the judges, before being combined with the public’s vote as usual.

However, in a shock twist, the couple bottom tonight will simply be eliminated, without the chance to fight for their spot on the show in the skate-off.

As Holly reiterated, it’s “never been more important” for viewers to vote for their favourite couples tonight.

The judges’ scores mean a lot more tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight fans divided over no skate-off

Viewers were divided over the news that there would be no skate-off tonight.

Some were not impressed.

“I’m annoyed by the lack of a skate off tonight I always love to see what songs the couples get/choose for the skate off routines,” one viewer of the hit ITV tweeted.

No skate off. No point.

“No skate off. No point,” another grumbled.

“It’s the 2nd week not having a skate off in the 2nd week is ridiculous,” a third ranted.

Viewers have branded the move “brutal” (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their thoughts on lack of skate-off

Others, however, were excited by the prospect of there being no skate-off, with some branding it “brutal”.

“It’s brutal there’s no skate off,” one viewer tweeted.

“No skate off tonight, should be like that every week,” another Dancing On Ice viewer said.

“The lack of skate off means the judges scores are going to show exactly who they want gone,” a third wrote.

“Is anyone actually ‘fuming’ about no skate off tonight?” another asked.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX

