Dancing On Ice 2023: Torvill and Dean address ‘romance’ between contestant and pro amid ‘connection’ on ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 judges Torvill and Dean addressed the romance rumours between Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa Bauer on Loose Women.

Joey sparked romance rumours with his partner after he gushed about her in an interview on GMB.

Talking about the rumours, the pair revealed that Joey’s ‘got a bit of a crush’, while Dean claimed that Vanessa is ‘taming’ him.

Skating duo Torvill and Dean appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 ‘romance’

Skating icons Torvill and Dean appeared on the popular panel show Loose Women today ahead of week three of Dancing On Ice.

Speaking with Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Judi Love and Sunetra Sarker, the pair discussed which contestant they thought was the most improved on the show so far.

Jayne revealed: “The surprise in the first week was Joey Essex, because he was stumbling all over the place when we saw him way back in October, but I think he’s taken to it.

“On the night he performed so well!”

Following the romance rumours between Joey and his partner Vanessa, Dean then added that he believes Vanessa is ‘taming’ him.

He commented: “I think Vanessa’s taming him.”

Jayne then agreed: “Absolutely!”

Torvill and Dean are convinced that Joey has a ‘crush’ on his partner Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Are Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer dating?

Former TOWIE star, Joey, sparked romance rumours with pro skater Vanessa during an interview with GMB’s Susana Reid and Ed Balls.

When asked if he was dating Vanessa, Joey revealed: “The truth is obviously; you know I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.

“Yeah, it’s all good.”

We don’t see any of that stuff. We just go there and see it on Sunday night

Talking about the rumours on Loose Women, Judi mentioned: “He was saying, well I heard him say that he’s got a bit of a crush.”

Dean then confirmed that the star has crush on his partner saying: “I think he does actually.”

However, when asked if they’ve seen any ‘crush like behaviour’, the pair refused to comment on whether there’s anything actually going on between the pair.

Dean said: “We don’t see any of that stuff. We just go there and see it on Sunday night.”

He then added of the show: “You’re with your partner, and you share that moment when you’re on national television, competing together. There is a connection isn’t there.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su makes heartbreaking confession about being friendless

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday (January 29) from 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.