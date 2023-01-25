Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Culculoglu has made a heartbreaking confession about losing friends since finding fame.

The star, who is currently competing on Dancing On Ice, rose to stardom after winning the 2022 series of Love Island with her partner Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su is currently competing on Dancing On Ice with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su makes sad confession

Speaking in a Reddit chat to former Love Island contestant Joe Garrett, Ekin said shared her advice for coping with life in the spotlight.

She told her fellow Love Island star: “Don’t change who you are, don’t get caught up in this ego where you think you’re this celebrity so you should act a certain way and belittle people – you shouldn’t.

I don’t have any friends left because they sold stories of me.

“We’re all equal, I feel like even the people who clean the toilet, you should respect that person because we’re all the same. Stay humble.

“I lost so many friends coming out [of the villa], I don’t have any friends left because they sold stories of me.”

Joe replied: “Oh that’s so sad, well they weren’t friends then. That’s jealousy man, that’s sad.”

To which Ekin-Su added: “But then you make new friends who understand you.”

Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield were victorious in the first dance off of the series (Credit: ITV)

Skate-off success

Over the weekend, Ekin-Su avoided elimination after she competed in Dancing On Ice’s first dance off of the season – much to the relief of watching boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Instead of Ekin and her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield, viewers said goodbye to John Fashanu his skating partner, Alexandra Schauman.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, Ekin-Su wrote: “We made it through!

“Thank you so much for your support this week, thanks to the judges and thank you @brendynhatfield loved every second of that performance…

“Roll on musicals week #dancingonice @dancingonice @itv @itvxofficial.”

Many of Ekin-Su’s fellow Love Islanders took to the comment section to send their congratulations on her Dancing On Ice triumph.

Indiyah Polack wrote: “A very well done Ekin!! Love you.”

Luca Bish added: “That’s my Sis .”

And Andrew Le Page said: “Well done Ekin.”

Looks like she is making new friends who she can finally rely on.

