Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su dealt fresh blow after defiant message following skate-off

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su has been dealt a fresh blow today (Monday, January 23) following last night’s skate-off.

The latest blow to hit the 28-year-old comes less than a day after she issued a defiant message after avoiding elimination from the competition yesterday (Sunday, January 22).

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su issues defiant message

Last night saw Ekin-Su take part in the first skate-off of the series.

Luck seemed to be on the Love Island star’s side this weekend, as she avoided elimination, with John Fashnu leaving instead.

Following the show, Ekin-Su issued a defiant message to her followers on Instagram.

The Love Island winner uploaded a picture of herself and Brendyn Hatfield after their skate-off.

“We made it through!” she captioned the post.

“Thank you so much for your support this week, thanks to the judges and thank you @brendynhatfield loved every second of that performance…roll on musicals week.”

Ekin-Su and Brendyn avoided elimination yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su dealt huge blow

However, despite her defiant message, the Love Island star has been dealt a huge blow by the bookies.

Before the launch of the series, Ekin-Su was second favourite to walk away victorious.

However, after the last two shows, her chances of winning have plummeted.

She is now considered very much an outsider.

Ekin-Su is now at 25/1 to win the show according to BetVictor.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for BetVictor, spoke about Ekin-Su’s chances of winning the show now.

“At one stage Ekin-Su had been at a short price to win the show, but after a tricky start to life on ice she is now considered very much an outsider at 25/1,” he said.

John Fashnu became the first celebrity to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su’s survival sparks backlash

Last night saw the first celebrity leave the show.

Ekin-Su went up against John Fashnu in the skate-off, and unfortunately for the former football star, he was unsuccessful in trying to save his spot on the show.

However, viewers weren’t happy with the result, with some arguing that it wasn’t fair that Ekin-Su had a whole week to prepare for the skate-off.

“Got nothing against Ekin-Su but wouldn’t she have had an advantage over any of this week’s skate-off given she had an extra week to practice her routine?” one viewer tweeted.

“Anyone else get the feeling it was weighted in favour of Ekin-Su? An extra week to prepare for the skate-off,” another said.

Others were happy to see John go, though.

“Bye John! Good to see him go!” one viewer tweeted.

