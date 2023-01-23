Dancing On Ice judges have been accused of ‘overmarking’ Carley Stenson after her friendship with Oti Mabuse was revealed.

Hollyoaks star Carley topped Sunday (January 22) evening’s scoreboard after she and pro partner Mark Hanretty picked up 32 points.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti each awarded the duo eight points.

Their routine to Jessie Ware track Say You Love Me was also hailed as “beautiful” by the panel.

Fans also gushed online about the skating pair’s “truly, truly stunning” efforts.

However, while many social users praised the acting star’s performance, other claims the judges were too generous with their marks.

One disgruntled viewer complained: “Judges’ favourite is Carley this year then… Ridiculously overmarked! #DancingOnIce.”

Another also harrumphed: “Sorry – Carley was overmarked. They criticised Mollie [Gallagher] for not letting go of Sylvain – yet neither did Carley.”

Furthermore, someone else claimed as they commented on a video of Carley’s skating: “Over scored.”

Others were less indignant – but still felt the marking was not correct.

“They were brilliant, thought they were slightly overmarked tbh but that’s just my opinion,” one person tweeted.

Additionally, someone else posted: “Nice skate but silly high scoring again. This show needs a change of judges.”

‘Oti is a fierce friend’

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2023 DOI series launch, Carley admitted she was “nervous” about skating in front of her pal Oti.

Former Strictly star Oti was partnered up with Carley’s husband on the BBC dancing show in 2016 – and they finished the series as runners up.

Carley told The Sun: “I’m really nervous and excited about what Oti is going to say. Because obviously she has danced with Danny.

“She’s a fierce friend but she’s already said ‘I’m not going to hold back Carls just because we’re friends’. I’m like, ‘no no’. ”

Furthermore, Carley added: “Oti is amazing, so I want full Oti. I’m ready, well no I’m not ready for her!”

I’m really nervous and excited about what Oti is going to say.

ED! has contacted a representative for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV next Sunday, January 29, at 6.25pm.

