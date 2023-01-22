Dancing On Ice: Who is Carley Stenson married to? Who did she play in Hollyoaks?

West End performer Carley Stenson joins the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up

Former Hollyoaks star Carley is paired up with Mark Hanretty and will make her debut on week two!

But what is there to know about Carley?

Carley Stenson and partner Mark Hanretty (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dancing On Ice star Carley Stenson? Who did she play in Hollyoaks?

Carley Stenson first became known for her role in north-west-based soap Hollyoaks.

The Wigan girl played Steph Cunningham, first appearing on the show in March 2000.

Although she had initially auditioned for the role of Zara Morgan, she thrived as Steph, and was a full-time character until leaving in 2010.

During that time, she was nominated for five British Soap Awards, including Best Actress.

Carley played Steph Cunningham for 10 years (Credit: Splash News)

She looks back fondly on her time as Steph. In a 2015 interview with Channel 4, she said: “Hollyoaks is like a second home to me, still. I’ve been in so many different casts since, but they are my true second family.

“I was there from 17 to 27, and I went through a lot of life changes and life dilemmas with those guys. I went from being one of the youngest to one of the oldest in my time there.

“And I saw them for 12 hours a day, every day. I find it difficult to watch it now, because I know what happens when the cameras stop rolling, and the banter that will go on. That’s what I miss.”

What is Carley Stenson doing now?

She also played Harriet Shelton on BBC soap Doctors.

Since then, her career has only grown.

Not only is she an accomplished TV actor, but Carley is also trained in the theatre.

She’s bagged some incredible roles in huge West End productions, including Les Miserables and Legally Blonde.

Carley and Danny met in the pub (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Carley Stenson married to? Where was her wedding?

Carley, 40, is married to Hollyoaks star Danny Mac, real name Danny Green.

But although they worked on the same show, they never worked together. Carley left the year before Danny started.

They actually met the good, old-fashioned way – in the pub!

Speaking on Loose Women about how they met, Danny said: “We met in a pub in London when she was doing Legally Blonde on the West End.

“I went to see a mate who was in it at the time and we met in the pub after and that was it.”

The couple began dating in 2011, before marrying in private in 2017.

Speaking about the woodland wedding to Lorraine Kelly in 2017, Danny said: “It was the perfect day.

“It really could not have been better, it was fantastic weather and it was all outside. We had a wonderful time, it could not have gone better.”

They honeymooned together in Bali, 18 months after tying the knot.

Carley and Danny announced the birth of their baby girl Skye Bella in June 2021.

Ricky Whittle and Carley Stenson split

Mum-of-one Carley was previously linked to former Hollyoaks actor Ricky Whittle. The pair split in 2010 after a long-term relationship when Ricky was accused of cheating on her.

A model came forward in the tabloids to claim she had slept with him in a hotel room.

Rumours of his closeness with his Strictly partner Natalie Lowe added further fuel to the fire, and he and Carley went their separate ways. Ricky placed second on the 2009 series of Strictly.

When her current partner Danny was asked to appear on the show, Carley didn’t let her past experience of the dreaded Strictly curse affect her.

She told Sun Online that Danny asked her permission to go on the show as he was aware of what had happened with Ricky.

Carley is an accomplished theatre actor (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “He said to me: ‘Do you want me to do it? If you don’t want me to do it I won’t,’ and I said: ‘Are you kidding? Do it!’

“I’m not really worried, it wasn’t that [the Ricky situation] as that was so long ago.

“He just knows we’re both very private so he was like: ‘This is going to catapult us a little bit,’ so I was like: ‘No babe, do it’.”

Carley Stenson on Dancing on Ice

She’ll show us her skill on week two of the show, where she will join Mark on the ice for the first time.

But what is she looking forward to?

Carley said: “Getting to learn something and hopefully add a string to your bow – I’m extremely grateful to

have this opportunity. The glamorous part of it with the costumes! And getting to dance again.

“I’ve been hungry to dance again and I’m fully aware this is going to be different to dancing but I love performing and to do it in any capacity because it’s in my blood.

“It’s an incredible opportunity, I would never get to do this on my own.”

How old is Carley Stenson?

Carley turned 40 last September.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday, January 22 at 6.30pm, it will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

