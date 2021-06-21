Danny Mac and Carley Stenson welcome first baby as they reveal daughter’s adorable name

Danny Mac and his wife Carley Stenson have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The couple, who both previously appeared on Hollyoaks, announced the exciting news on Instagram yesterday (June 20).

The married pair have named their daughter Skye Bella.

Taking to social media, the couple shared a sweet clip as they revealed their new addition was born last week.

The post came on Father’s Day after previously announcing their pregnancy news on Mother’s Day.

In the video, Danny and Carley were joined by their pet dogs.

And then there were 5

The couple, along with their pooches, placed their hands and paws in the shot before a baby scan appeared on top.

Furthermore, the clip ended with an image of their little girl’s tiny hands.

It read: “Skye Bella. Welcome to the world 14.06.21.”

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have welcomed their first baby (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Danny, 33, and Carly, 38, captioned the heartwarming post: “…And then there were 5.”

Following the announcement, the couple’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the pair.

Oti Mabuse said: “Congratulations to you both, Wish you the best of luck with your little one. They’ll have the best parents in you two.”

Catherine Tyldesley added: “Congratulations my loves.”

Gaby Roslin wrote: “Wonderful news. Huge congratulations.”

In addition, Janette Manara shared: “Amazing news!! Congratulations!”

Danny Mac is officially a dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Danny and Carley announce their baby news?

Danny and Carley first announced their baby joy back in March.

The couple got together in 2011 and tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in New Forest in 2017.

Before becoming parents, the pair both previously starred in Hollyoaks.

Carley played Steph Cunningham on the E4 soap, while Danny portrayed Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage.

Furthermore, Danny also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

