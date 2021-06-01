Katie McGlynn, who previously played Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street, will be joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

It has been announced she will be playing new mum Becky. She has been filming alongside Nick Pickard, who plays Tony Hutchinson and Alex Fletcher, who plays Diane Hutchinson.

Becky will become friends with Diane as they both bond over their newborn babies.

Katie will be playing Becky (Credit: Lime Pictures)

But there is more than meets the eye with Becky as it’s revealed Diane’s new pal has an ulterior motive.

Katie’s first appearance will be on Monday 5th July on E4 and again on Tuesday 6th July on Channel 4.

Talking about joining Hollyoaks Katie said: “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into.

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy (Allan), who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road 0 it’s been so lovely to be working with her again 10 years on.

Becky will make friends with Diane (Credit: YouTube/Hollyoaks)

“The whole team couldn’t have been any more welcoming so far and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues.

“I’m super humbled to continue doing the work I really love and hope everyone enjoys watching it unfold on-screen as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far.”

What else has Katie McGlynn been in?

Katie is well-known for played Sinead in Coronation Street. She played the role from April 2013 until October 2019.

Katie played Coronation (Credit: ITV)

Her character died in 2019 just weeks after being told her cancer was terminal.

Katie is also well-known for playing Jodi ‘Scout’ Allen in Waterloo Road in series seven and eight.

She has also had roles in Leonardo, Moving On and The Syndicate.

