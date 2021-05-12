Hollyoaks newbies AJ and Curtis Pritchard have been criticised by former star Gerard McCarthy.

The pair appear in the long-running Channel 4 soap as dance rivals of Trish Minniver (Denise Welch).

However, their appearance hasn’t sat well with Gerard.

Gerard McCarthy slammed AJ and Curtis Pritchard’s Hollyoaks appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did former Hollyoaks star Gerard McCarthy say?

The 40-year-old actor previously appeared on the soap as Kris Fisher from 2006 to 2010.

Taking to Twitter today (May 12), Gerard shared his thoughts on AJ and Curtis’ on-screen performance.

He reposted a clip of the pair on the soap, which has since gone viral.

In the broadcasted clip, AJ and Curtis meet in a park to discuss their rival Trish.

Alongside the post, it read: “I cannot stop watching this.”

Meanwhile, Gerard was quick to comment – and he didn’t hold back!

The next time a producer/casting director says the words “but they have a big social media following”…. Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash! https://t.co/FB9kz3yTGf — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) May 11, 2021

He wrote: “The next time a producer/casting director says the words ‘but they have a big social media following’…

“Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!”

Furthermore, the actor said: “It’s a simple idea: Stop giving actors’ jobs to models / reality tv contestants / pop stars from 1995 / Crufts winners / anybody else who is not an actor.

Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!

“THEY WILL BE [bleep]!”

Replying to his tweet, one user said: “How can two real life brothers not have any chemistry on screen?”

Another shared: “This might be the most wooden thing I’ve ever seen.”

AJ addressed the comments on Twitter yesterday (Credit: Channel 4)

Hollyoaks: Have AJ and Curtis Pritchard responded?

The brothers are yet to personally respond to Gerard’s tweet.

However, AJ did address the online jokes on Twitter yesterday.

The former Strictly star shared a clip of a fan lip-synching along to the scene on his profile.

Alongside a laughing emoji, he joked: “@CurtisPritchard Brilliant @Hollyoaks.”

Meanwhile, AJ and Curtis previously revealed they were joining the soap in February.

At the time, AJ said: “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.”

