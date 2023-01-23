Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su sparks more backlash as she makes it through skate-off after Ofcom uproar

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu sparked backlash on Dancing On Ice again last night as she faced the skate-off.

The Love Island 2022 winner went up against John Fashanu on Sunday night’s programme.

Last week, Ekin-Su was told she would face the skate-off following her skating debut on the ice.

This weekend saw the second half of the 2023 contestants take to the ice including former footballer John.

Ekin-Su was saved by the judges during the first skate-off last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su faces skate-off

At the end of the show, after seven days of waiting, Ekin-Su found out she would face John in the skate-off.

After their performances, the judges then decided who to save and who to send home.

John became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Viewers were divided over the result, and many hit out at Ekin-Su.

Many complained that she had a week to practice and claimed that she had an “advantage”.

John became the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice first elimination

One person said on Twitter: “Got nothing against Ekin-Su but wouldn’t she have had an advantage over any of this week’s skate-off given she had an extra week to practice her routine?”

Another wrote: “Anyone else get the feeling it was weighted in favour of Ekin-Su? An extra week to prepare for the skate-off.”

A third tweeted: “The first dance-off format on this is so poor because Ekin-Su has had a solid week to come to terms with it, to practice her routine without having a main show skate tonight, meanwhile John Fashanu has had about 4 minutes, and skated tonight.

“Ridiculous format.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

However, others thought John should have been sent home as Ekin-Su performed well.

One wrote: “I’m sorry but John wasn’t that good.”

Anyone else get the feeling it was weighted in favour of Ekin-Su?

“Glad to see Ekin-Su got through,” another commented. “She deserved to redeem herself after last week, which wasn’t her fault.”

Another added: “Wow! Ekin-Su gave the performance of her life. Complete overhaul from last week. Deserves a place in next week’s show.”

Many viewers defended Ekin-Su’s outfit and routine (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su sparks Ofcom complaints

It comes after Ekin-Su sparked Ofcom complaints over her first routine on the ice.

The reality star performed to Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic and wore a replica of what the iconic singer wore for the Toxic music video.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Complaints pour in as viewers declare they’re ‘sick of it’

However, some viewers branded the routine and Ekin-Su’s outfit “inappropriate” for a “family show”.

As a result, more than 100 people complained to the TV watchdog and many of Ekin-Su’s fans spoke out to defend her.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 29) from 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.