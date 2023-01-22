The Dancing On Ice result is in and the first couple to leave the 2023 series has been decided.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the second live show of the season tonight (January 22).

However, last week, because only half of the skaters took to the ice, the first skate-off was set for this weekend.

Ekin-Su skated her socks off tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice result: First star leaves the competition

Last weekend, Love Island winner Ekin-Su landed herself in the bottom two.

She faced an agonising seven-day wait to find out who she’d be up against in the shake-off.

Ekin-Su skated against John Fashanu – and then it was time for the judges to decide.

And, after Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo cast their vote, the result was announced.

The first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice 2023 was John, as all four judges voted to eliminate him.

John Fashanu was eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to elimination

Fans of the show were quick to take to social media to share their verdict on the Dancing On Ice result.

And it’s fair to say they were divided by the result.

One said: “Bye John! Good to see him go!”

Another commented: “At least they made the right decision John needed to go.”

A third said: “Lol bye.”

However, another declared: “WTH! Ekin was rubbish can’t skate by herself! Don’t even like John but he skated better than Ekin-Su!”

“Well, of course she was saved,”moaned another.

“Dancing On Ice does not mean being lifted most of the way round your routine……both deserved to be in the skate off, but not sure the right person went,” said another.

“Fash did more solo skating. Love Islander dragged around ice gets through,” another moaned.

Ekin-Su’s Ofcom controversy

The 2023 series of Dancing On Ice has already been hit by controversy.

Viewers sent in complaints after Ekin-Su’s performance in week one.

She wore a barely-there outfit and performed a series of risqué moves.

As a result, viewers complained to the regulator.

