Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has clapped back at viewers that were left fuming over her show-stopping performance last weekend.

The Love Island 2022 winner got people hot under the collar on Sunday (January 15) with her risqué routine to Britney Spears’ classic Toxic.

So much so, that the hit ITV show was slapped with 112 Ofcom complaints relating to Ekin-Su’s performance and outfit.

Ekin-Su took to the ice on Sunday

Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su performs ‘show’s sexiest skate’

Taking to the rink for her debut Dancing On Ice performance on Sunday, the 28-year-old looked sensational in a nude leotard that was adorned with tiny crystals.

Ekin, who is paired with Brendyn Hatfield for the show’s 15th series, exuded confidence and style as she glided across the rink.

Along with receiving over 100 Ofcom complaints, the Turkish actress’ barely-there also outfit divided viewers. With some complaining that it wasn’t suitable for a family show.

But other viewers pointed out that Ekin-Su’s outfit reflected what Britney had worn in the music video.

Ekin has since hit back at the critics

Ekin hits back at outfit backlash

However, Ekin, who shot to fame after winning the ITV2 show with beau Davide Sanclimenti, has since hit back at the uproar.

“You know what? If you have ’em flaunt them,” she said, as The Sun reports.

“I mean if you’ve got a nice bum and you look sexy in a unitard, why not,” she said, adding: “Who cares?”

Viewers voiced their complaints on Twitter following Ekin-Su’s performance.

One person said: “DancingOnIce what on earth was Ekin-Su doing? It wasn’t skating. Family show!”

Another wrote: “Not an outfit for a family show, shame you on Ekin-Su.”

Ekin will face the skate-off this weekend

Ekin-Su in bottom two

Despite her jaw-dropping performance, Ekin didn’t manage to get off to a strong start.

She scored 21.5 points out of a possible 40 from the judges, as Ashley Banjo gave her a 5.5, Oti Mabuse scored her a six, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean both a five.

You know what? If you have ’em flaunt them.

As a result, Ekin ended up in in the bottom two and will face the skate-off this weekend.

Despite this, many viewers supported Ekin-Su and gushed over her routine.

One person said on Twitter: “She’s worked so hard to train around everything else she does, and to pull off that performance after being so ill this week is incredible!!”

Another wrote: “Ekin slayed tonight! From one Icon to another, you did Britney proud!”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

