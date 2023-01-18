Dancing On Ice 2023 hopeful Darren Harriott was rushed to see the show’s medics after a nasty accident on the ice.

The comedian, 34, suffered a slash across his arm during training with his skate pro partner Tippy Packard.

He kept his fans updated on Instagram stories by sharing a snap of his arm, complete with a large wound dressing.

Comedian Darren Harriott joins Tippy Packard on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023

The accident happened just days before Darren’s first live performance as he’s due to skate for the first time on Sunday (January 22).

And it turns out that no-one is too sure what exactly went wrong.

Darren said: “[Tippy’s] blade sliced my arm open during a lift… we think.

“We don’t even know how it happened. I didn’t feel it… we just saw the blood.”

Ouch! However, Darren wasn’t about to let an injury get in the way of his Dancing On Ice debut.

The stand-up star added: “Still all good for Sunday!”

Meanwhile, speaking on Capital XTRA Breakfast today, Darren said: “Yesterday I sliced my arm open with my partners blade, they had to glue my forearm together.”

Darren will take to the ice this Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about his fears on the ice, he added: “What other fears are there! Maybe I fall through the ice? That’s all that’s left. Whiplash, there’s a bit of bone sticking out here.”

Who is Darren Harriott?

Darren’s appeared on numerous comedy shows such as Mock The Week and 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

In 2022 he hosted Britain’s Top Takeaways alongside presenter Sara Cox.

He’s also spoken openly about being in a gang when he was a teenager growing up in Birmingham.

In 2004 he walked away from his troubled past after the gang beat him up over a petty argument and put him in hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tippy Packard☂︎💋 佩詩 (@tippyroo_2the_rescue)

Darren explained to The Sun: “I’m lucky I wasn’t stabbed because they all had weapons. Instead they decided to kick me on the floor.

“The gang attack did me a favour because we might still be hanging out.”

The attack happened on New Year’s Eve in 2004 and as he lay in hospital, Darren decided he needed a fresh start, so he went to college and turned to comedy.

Now he’s a successful comedian and recently shared an Instagram post with his fellow DOI skaters.

He captioned the shot: “Just a couple of good eggs backstage before the madness begins!”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su is issued a warning over her behaviour on the ice.

Check out our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.