Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su issued warning over behaviour with partner during launch show

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been issued a warning over her behaviour on the ice.
Last night’s launch show (January 15) saw Ekin-Su take to the ice for the first time live and her performance certainly divided viewers.
Ekin-Su performed to Britney Spears’ song Toxic but her outfit and the racy routine left some viewers complaining.
Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice
The Love Island 2022 winner received a score of 21.5 out of 40 from the judges.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean each gave Ekin-Su a score of five out of 10.
Meanwhile, Ashley Banjo scored her 5.5 and Oti Mabuse gave her a six.
Despite not having the lowest score of the night, Ekin-Su will skate in the skate-off this weekend.
She appeared disappointed, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I’ve been really ill as well, and I know it’s not an excuse, but I just got back up and yeah.”
Following her routine, a body language expert has warned Ekin-Su to focus more on her performance instead of the cameras.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “I don’t think Ekin-Su and Brendyn [Hatfield] are a great match.
“Their energy with each other seems to be disjointed and Ekin-Su appears more focused on looking at the cameras, then focusing on the routine.
“They went on to receive some quite low scores and feedback, which indicates to me that the pair won’t last very long in the competition.”
Ekin-Su appears more focused on looking at the cameras, then focusing on the routine.
The expert continued: “While receiving feedback, Ekin-Su displayed a fake smile before going on to show a horseshoe smile, which is an upside down smile.”
Darren explained that this happens when someone masks “an emotion of embarrassment”.
Darren said Ekin-Su displayed expressions of “anger and sadness” over facing the skate-off.
Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s racy outfit and routine leaves viewers threatening Ofcom complaints
He concluded his analysis warning Ekin-Su needs to “prioritise the performance if she wants to stay on the show”.
Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
