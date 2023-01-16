Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su issued warning over behaviour with partner during launch show

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been issued a warning over her behaviour on the ice.

Last night’s launch show (January 15) saw Ekin-Su take to the ice for the first time live and her performance certainly divided viewers.

Ekin-Su performed to Britney Spears’ song Toxic but her outfit and the racy routine left some viewers complaining.

Dancing On Ice viewers were divided over Ekin-Su’s outfit and routine (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

The Love Island 2022 winner received a score of 21.5 out of 40 from the judges.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean each gave Ekin-Su a score of five out of 10.

Meanwhile, Ashley Banjo scored her 5.5 and Oti Mabuse gave her a six.

Despite not having the lowest score of the night, Ekin-Su will skate in the skate-off this weekend.

Ekin-Su’s performance was a racy one! (Credit: ITV)

She appeared disappointed, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I’ve been really ill as well, and I know it’s not an excuse, but I just got back up and yeah.”

Following her routine, a body language expert has warned Ekin-Su to focus more on her performance instead of the cameras.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “I don’t think Ekin-Su and Brendyn [Hatfield] are a great match.

“Their energy with each other seems to be disjointed and Ekin-Su appears more focused on looking at the cameras, then focusing on the routine.

An expert has warned Ekin-Su to prioritise her performance over cameras (Credit: ITV)

“They went on to receive some quite low scores and feedback, which indicates to me that the pair won’t last very long in the competition.”

Ekin-Su appears more focused on looking at the cameras, then focusing on the routine.

The expert continued: “While receiving feedback, Ekin-Su displayed a fake smile before going on to show a horseshoe smile, which is an upside down smile.”

Darren explained that this happens when someone masks “an emotion of embarrassment”.

Darren said Ekin-Su displayed expressions of “anger and sadness” over facing the skate-off.

He concluded his analysis warning Ekin-Su needs to “prioritise the performance if she wants to stay on the show”.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

