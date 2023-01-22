Dancing On Ice star John Fashanu is embroiled in a bitter feud over money with his daughter Amal, it’s been claimed.

Amal – who previously acted as her dad’s agent – alleged he signed up to the ITV show in secret.

And, not only that, she claims he cut her out of the deal.

As a result, she revealed she isn’t currently speaking to him and lashed out at his “disgusting” behaviour in a new interview.

Dancing On Ice star John Fashanu in fall out with daughter

Amal branded her dad a “joke” and claimed that he “went behind my back” to secure his Dancing On Ice deal.

The claims have come three years after she said he negotiated behind her back to reduce her fee after landing him a spot on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

I want nothing more to do with him right now.

She went on to allege that she only found out at SAS: Who Dares Wins because someone else told her after they found it “disgusting”.

“I want nothing more to do with him right now. We’ve not talked for five months. That’s not how you act with family. He doesn’t think about how he hurts people. As he gets older, it’s got worse too. I do love him but I don’t know that he loves me,” she told The Sun.

‘I didn’t even know I was his ex-agent’

Amal explained that she got a call from ITV saying they were with John at his Dancing On Ice training.

She claimed: “As well as his daughter I was also his agent, yet he’d kept everything a secret and cut me out completely. He must have known about the show for months but he never said anything. I didn’t even know I was now his ex-agent.”

So what does that mean for their future?

“I’m not saying I’ll never speak to him again — I don’t know what will happen. I just need him to realise how genuinely upset I am,” Amal said.

ED! has contacted reps for John for comment.

