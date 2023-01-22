Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne has revealed her huge weight loss thanks to the training for the hit ITV skating show.

The drag queen, who won series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, takes to the rink and make her Dancing On Ice debut tonight (January 22).

And it seems that so far, the gruelling training and rehearsals have paid off for The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams.

Drag Queen The Vivienne is joining Dancing on Ice with Colin Grafton (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne on Dancing On Ice tonight

The 30-year-old is one of the stars that will be showing off their ice skating skills in a bid to be crowned champion.

Last week saw Joey Essex, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Michelle Heaton take to the ice, with Love Island winner Ekin ending up in the bottom two.

For tonight’s show, presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, The Vivienne will be battling it out against the likes of Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson and Mollie Gallagher.

The Vivienne has opened up about her major weight loss from the show (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne reveals major weight loss

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday (January 20), The Vivienne spoke to the host about her upcoming performance.

“I don’t do it for many people. But for you Lorraine, I wake up at 4am,” The Vivienne said looking as glamorous as ever.

Host Lorraine Kelly then gushed over the drag queen and pointed out how amazing she looked.

“Look at you there, look at that!” Lorraine said.

The Vivienne replied: “It’s got me in the best shape of my life. I lost nearly two stone!” before adding: “Put a bit on over Christmas though.”

The drag queen is set to take to the ice tonight (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne talks Dancing On Ice injuries

Lorraine then asked her about her Dancing On Ice injuries.

The Vivienne said: “I’m quite lucky. Because when I’m skating in drag, underneath all this is three inches of foam on each side of my hips.

“It gives me the illusion of Jessica Rabbit. So I fall and I bounce straight back and I’ve got a crash helmet on.”

The Vivienne added: “I’m all sorted; I bet all the other celebs are jealous.”

Talking about her time on the show so far, she called it “one of the most amazing experiences” that she has ever done.

