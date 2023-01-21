Patsy Palmer spoke about her age on The One Show last night (January 20), and it’s fair to say viewers watching at home were shocked by her admission.

Patsy Palmer and her Dancing On Ice partner Matt appeared on the BBC red sofa to discuss the series.

But fans were stunned when Patsy mentioned her real age is actually 50.

The One Show viewers stunned as Patsy Palmer reveals her true age

Speaking on The One Show after sailing through the first week on the public vote, she said turning 50 was “a shock” to her too.

“It was such a shock, I can’t believe it. It was very odd. It’s just a weird age to turn when you feel 25.”

Turning her attention to Dancing On Ice, she then said: “They asked me to do it and I was like, right, everything I do now I have to have some sort of sparkle, or something fun, so I did it this year.”

Viewers rushed to social media to share their shock at Patsy revealing that she’s 50 years old.

“How is Patsy Palmer 50? I am only 32 so she can’t possibly be that old,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Patsy Palmer looks better at 50 than she did in Eastenders.”

“If Patsy Palmer is 50 this year I’m going to need that skincare routine asap,” said a third fan.

While a fourth added: “Just seen you on the One Show!!! Cannot believe you’re 50 Patsy!!!!, Stunning beautiful you look 25 !!! Good for you!”

How does Patsy compare to Gemma Collins?

Pro skater Matt later revealed that ITV had previously approached Patsy to do the show but that she had declined.

“We’ve been asking her for probably the past, well, since the series reboot, which was five series ago, and we’ve been trying to get her on! So we finally got her!” he explained.

He also went on to share how Patsy compares to his previous partners.

“Oh jeez, it’s a huge question, it’s apples to oranges. Everybody does the show for their own personal reasons and everybody takes away from the show their own individual thing,” said Matt.

“I think what I love about Patsy is that she has fallen in love with our sport and that doesn’t always happen.”

It turns out Patsy is already planning on sticking with the sport after the show is over.

‘She’s already said that she wants to take up skating when she gets back to LA, join a local club, so for me, I’ve already done my job because we love our sport.

“It’s such a beautiful sport, and the fact that I’ve transferred that onto her is really nice,” he added.

